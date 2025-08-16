What Comes In The Craftsman Versastack 230-Piece Tool Set?
Working on a vehicle, even if it's just a quick tune-up, typically requires several tools — including a range of different-sized sockets and fasteners. Because of this, mechanics tool sets can include hundreds of pieces, but as long as you remember that many of these are just different-sized variants of the same tools and accessories, you shouldn't be intimidated by larger kits. Even if you're not a professional, just a DIYer who likes to tinker in their driveway, an extensive mechanics tool set isn't necessarily overkill, because the last thing you want to discover while lying underneath your car is that you don't have the socket size you need.
The Craftsman 230-piece VersaStack Mechanics Tool Set (product code CMMT45306) offers a variety of sockets and other tools and accessories that are essential for automotive work. It's not a standard tool kit, though, as it's also part of the Craftsman VersaSystem. This line of hardware storage solutions uses modular and interlocking cases, toolboxes, and other accessories that allow you to customize and better organize your tool setup. It's also portable for using your gear on-the-go.
Other tool companies offer similar proprietary storage systems, and Craftsman isn't necessarily one of the very best portable major toolbox brands due to a few inconvenient flaws, though it's solid enough. Perhaps more importantly, it's one of the more affordable options compared to other major tool brands. It's available from Amazon and Ace Hardware for close to $200, but you can currently find it for just $99 at Lowe's. While it's not quite as comprehensive as Craftsman's 284-piece Mechanics Tool Set, the 230-piece set should have most, if not all, of what you need for many different automotive applications. Here's everything that's included in the Craftsman 230-piece VersaStack Mechanics Tool Set.
Craftsman's 230-piece VersaStack Mechanics Tool Set is more than just sockets
Like any good comprehensive mechanics tool set, the Craftsman 230-piece VersaStack Mechanics Tool Set includes both SAE- and metric-sized gear, so you'll be able to work on vehicles no matter where they're from or how old they are. The set includes three different ratchets (1/4-Inch, 3/8-Inch, and 1/2-Inch) that each have a low-profile design to better reach and work in tighter areas. Each is a 72-tooth ratchet, which is in the higher-range of ratchet teeth and requires less space (5 degrees) to swing — also useful in compact spaces.
Also included with the ratchets are 75 sockets. They are mostly 6-point, with some 12-pointers, and are divided between 47 standard and 28 deep sockets, adding to the versatility of Craftman's set. In addition to the ratchets and sockets, the 230-piece mechanics tool kit comes with a bit driver, 16 bit sockets, 28 long-arm hex keys, 16 short-arm hex keys, 21 combination wrenches, 3-inch extension bars for each included ratchet, and a socket-to-bit adapter.
The rest of the set consists of screwdriver bits, including Phillips, Torx, hex, and slotted/flatheads in multiple sizes. All 230 pieces of Craftsman's VersaStack Mechanics Tool Set are stored in form-fitted slots across multiple spring-loaded drawers that can be opened one-handed, locked, and stacked atop the tool box for easier access.
Not everything you may need is included in the Craftsman VersaStack 230-piece Tool Set
With this range of sockets and other mechanics tools, there are plenty of applications you can handle in the garage with this set, especially when it comes to minor repairs and tune-ups. But there are some essential items that most basic mechanics kits should include, ranging from simple hand tools to powered equipment, that do not come with the Craftsman VersaStack 230-piece Tool Set.
For example, mechanics (and car owners in general) should have a breaker bar and torque wrench on hand for changing and rotating tires. It's also a good idea to have pliers at the ready because certain tasks may prove difficult, if not impossible, without the right set. Ideally, you'd have multiple types of pliers, including needle-nose, slip-joint, and diagonal cutter options. While the set focuses on sockets, it doesn't contain any spark plug sockets, which you'd have to add separately if you require them. Also excluded are 1-inch and ¾-inch ratchets. These sizes usually aren't needed by everyone, but they do have their uses — especially when working on larger industrial machinery.
Depending on what you're doing in the garage, there are other handy tools every home mechanic can use that do not come included in the 230-piece kit, such as a dead blow hammer or a multimeter. Perhaps more useful would be the addition of some power tools, as well, like an angle grinder or an impact wrench, which can sometimes be invaluable in the garage. Even without these helpful items though, the Craftsman 230-piece VersaStack Mechanics Tool Set still gives you plenty to work with when it comes to automotive jobs.