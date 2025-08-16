What Comes In The Craftsman Versastack 230-Piece Tool Set?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Working on a vehicle, even if it's just a quick tune-up, typically requires several tools — including a range of different-sized sockets and fasteners. Because of this, mechanics tool sets can include hundreds of pieces, but as long as you remember that many of these are just different-sized variants of the same tools and accessories, you shouldn't be intimidated by larger kits. Even if you're not a professional, just a DIYer who likes to tinker in their driveway, an extensive mechanics tool set isn't necessarily overkill, because the last thing you want to discover while lying underneath your car is that you don't have the socket size you need.

The Craftsman 230-piece VersaStack Mechanics Tool Set (product code CMMT45306) offers a variety of sockets and other tools and accessories that are essential for automotive work. It's not a standard tool kit, though, as it's also part of the Craftsman VersaSystem. This line of hardware storage solutions uses modular and interlocking cases, toolboxes, and other accessories that allow you to customize and better organize your tool setup. It's also portable for using your gear on-the-go.

Other tool companies offer similar proprietary storage systems, and Craftsman isn't necessarily one of the very best portable major toolbox brands due to a few inconvenient flaws, though it's solid enough. Perhaps more importantly, it's one of the more affordable options compared to other major tool brands. It's available from Amazon and Ace Hardware for close to $200, but you can currently find it for just $99 at Lowe's. While it's not quite as comprehensive as Craftsman's 284-piece Mechanics Tool Set, the 230-piece set should have most, if not all, of what you need for many different automotive applications. Here's everything that's included in the Craftsman 230-piece VersaStack Mechanics Tool Set.