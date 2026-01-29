15 Highly-Rated Custom DeWalt Accessories You Can Find On Etsy
DeWalt is one of the best major power tool brands you can find at your local hardware store, with a vast catalog of products to tackle your next home repair or fun project. In addition to corded and cordless power tools, DeWalt makes hand tools, safety equipment, tool accessories, storage solutions, and more. For the most part, they're reliable, well-built, and intuitive products; that's why many homeowners and service professionals have large collections of DeWalt tools.
While many DeWalt tools need no improvement, there are a few that could benefit from an extra accessory or two, especially when it comes to neatly storing said tools. 3D printing has become easier and more widespread in the past few years, and thankfully, there are multiple Etsy shops with a 3D printer, a love for DeWalt tools, and a desire to improve upon the tool with a helpful accessory. We browsed Etsy to find 15 custom DeWalt accessories with high ratings that'll make you love your DeWalt tools even more.
A few of the accessories we've gathered for this list can also work with power tools and equipment from other major brands, but they're all mentioned here because each listing specifies working with one or more DeWalt products. With that said, let's take a look at all the neat DeWalt accessories we found on Etsy.
DeWalt Bit Case Holder
A bit case holder can help keep all your sets visible and organized. Made by LipichEngineering on Etsy, this bit case holder is 3D printed with sturdy ABS plastic and comes in single, double, triple, and quadruple slot variants, so you can only buy enough holders for the number of bit sets in your collection.
No matter which variant you go with, it's incredibly simple to install. You'll only need two #10 screws, which aren't included, per holder slot to mount the holder to a pegboard or a wall. Then, you can simply slide in your bit sets when you're done using them to store them away from your work area. At the time of writing, this bit holder has over 56 reviews, a 4.9-star average rating, and plenty of praise from customers about fast shipping and overall quality.
V2 Palm Router Edge Band Trimmer
One Etsy seller consistently encountered issues with damaging the edge banding when using existing edge trimmers to shave off a little extra wood or melamine towards the end of a project. While he noticed one potential option from Festool that could work, it was a lot pricier than he was willing to spend, so he decided to 3D print one for himself. After seeing how well it worked for his own projects, he started selling this edge band trimmer attachment on Etsy for others who were having the same problems.
This seller has plates available for different cordless palm routers from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ridgid, Ryobi, Metabo, and Bosch, and buyers are instructed to choose their particular model brand before adding it to their cart. It's specifically compatible with the DeWalt DCW600 and DeWalt DWP611 models.
For DeWalt users, you can choose the seller's original model, which features no dust collection, or an updated option with dust collection that's made to fit the DeWalt Universal Quick Connector DWV9000. The seller notes that this attachment doesn't completely get rid of dust, but it does make quite a significant difference, and happy customers agree. This listing has over 74 reviews and an average 5-star rating.
10-Pack Tool Holders
If you have a lot of DeWalt 20V power tools with no real home in your garage, closet, or wherever you have space to store them, this 10-pack of tool holders sold by MugenCreation on Etsy could be just what you need. Made with a 3D printer, these PLA plastic holders can be ordered in a variety of fun colors, from yellow or black to match your DeWalt tools to forest green, fuchsia, teal, or mystic purple.
Each holder measures about 2.56 x 1.88 x 0.56 inches and can fit one 20-volt power tool from DeWalt. You can mount the plate in whatever orientation works best with your space, whether it's vertical, horizontal, or even diagonal, and it only takes three screws to install each holder. Screws aren't included with your purchase, but the seller does recommend a screw length of 1.5 to 2 inches. On Etsy, this DeWalt accessory currently has a 5-star average rating with 44 reviews.
Bit Holder Insert for DeWalt Medium ToughCase
DeWalt's Medium ToughCase is one of the most adorable mini tool boxes you'll find on Amazon, and it comes with some built-in storage by default. If you want to personalize its internal storage to fit individual bits, longer hand tools, or other odds and ends that don't easily fit within its standard compartments, you'll have to seek out a third-party option like these bit holders made by RentzDesignz on Etsy.
These bit holders can be made in either yellow or black, perfect for matching DeWalt's color scheme, and they have dovetails on each side to help them lock into the outer case and the vertical middle divider that comes with it. Some holders fit half the case, while others fit a quarter of the case, so you can mix and match four quarter-size holders, two half-size holders, or one half-size holder and two quarter-size holders.
Customers are happy with each bit holder's quality, how well they fit inside DeWalt's ToughCase, and how quickly the seller ships. Currently, there are 171 reviews in total for all bit holder variants in this shop, averaging out to an impressive 5-star rating.
Dual Level Holder for DeWalt Packout Box
When searching for a top-notch tool storage system, two of the most popular options you'll see mentioned are DeWalt's ToughSystem and Milwaukee's Packout system. Some people even buy both systems and use a third-party adapter to make ToughSystem and Packout compatible.
That said, the DeWalt ToughSystem isn't perfect for all uses. Some people want to carry a few long levels with their ToughSystem, levels that won't easily fit inside any compatible stackable ToughSystem options. Etsy seller Custom Hitch Cover created a dual-level holder to fix this need, and 55 happy customers left reviews, with a 4.9-star average rating.
To affix this dual-level holder to the side of DeWalt's ToughSystem boxes, the seller notes you'll need to drill four holes in the side with a 3/16 drill bit (not included). The seller includes a template to make the installation process as easy as possible, and customers seem to agree. Some customers have even purchased two-level holders so they can store a total of four long levels on the side of their ToughSystem setup.
Magnetic Bit Holder for DeWalt Drills
Large storage solutions are essential for anyone with a wide variety of drill bits in their collection, but for typical daily use or common projects, you typically only need to swap between a handful of bits while working. Sold by MyHobbySnob on Etsy, this magnetic bit holder for DeWalt's 20V impact drivers and drills can hold up to eight bits in total. You can fit four short bits facing the back of the drill and four long bits facing the drill's front.
The holder is 3D printed with durable ABS plastic, has strong N52 neodymium magnets embedded inside to secure bits in place, and it needs to be mounted to the drill's base using a Phillips screw, which is included with your purchase. It's designed to fit DeWalt's 20V drill and impact driver models, but it can also fit a few other 20V tools from other brands. At the time of writing, this bit holder has gathered 66 customer reviews and earned a 4.9-star average rating.
DeWalt DCW600 Router Hose Adapter
If you've mastered the art of using a trim router for your woodworking projects, you probably know how much sawdust is produced. Instead of stopping and brushing sawdust from your work area or setting up a fan that blows the sawdust anywhere and everywhere, try out a hose attachment for your router.
On Etsy, seller DigitalContrast offers a 3D printed hose adapter for DeWalt's DCW600 cordless trim router, DWV9000 router, and multiple other options for corded and cordless models from other brands. With this adapter, you can hook up a vacuum that's actively sucking up any sawdust created during your next woodworking session. The adapter is printed in two pieces that clamp onto your router in front and in back, then slide into each other to lock in place.
For many customers, a favorite feature of this hose adapter is the polycarbonate window. You can double check bit alignment and progress through this window without removing the adapter first. For this reason and many others, nearly 53 customer reviews have earned this gem an average 4.9-star rating.
DeWalt ToughSystem Anti-Wobble Inserts
DeWalt's ToughSystem 2.0 drawer tool boxes are generally fantastic. In fact, we'd even call these tool boxes some of the most useful DeWalt products to have outside of power tools. However, if you buy multiple tool boxes to stack on top of one another, there's one pretty big flaw that's hard to overlook: it's frustratingly wobbly. That's why Etsy seller RuggedTools created these anti-wobble inserts to fit snugly in the ToughSystem 2.0 tool box's key-shaped holes in front and back.
The inserts are 3D printed with PETG and will fit both the two- and three-drawer toolbox models. You can choose whether the inserts are black, gray, or yellow, and how many sets of four inserts you receive, with pack sizes of one, three, four, and six. You'll need a set of four for each DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 toolbox you own. At the time of writing, these anti-wobble inserts have a 4.5-star average rating with 124 customer reviews.
DeWalt ToughSystem Dividers
By default, most DeWalt tool boxes offer plenty of storage space, but organization isn't always the best. Etsy seller DaubsDesign created bin dividers for ToughSystem 2.0 organizers from DeWalt, and they sell extremely well. Currently, 114 customers have left a review, and most of them are quite positive, reflected by the item's 5-star average rating.
The seller offers the bin dividers in black, yellow, or a mix of half black and half yellow. Then, there's a short size designed to sit right below the ridge in the original storage tray and a tall size that reaches the full height of the original tray. You can order each size in a single quantity or a pack of four, six, or ten.
For anyone living in a Southern state that gets incredibly hot in the summers, the seller crafted a high-temperature-resistant option that costs slightly more. The original material is heat-resistant up to around 150 degrees, but the HighTemp variant is resistant up to 200 degrees.
Router Base Plates for DeWalt Compact Routers
Base plates for your router are technically a convenience, not a necessity, but they can make bit changes so much easier for some router models. For DeWalt compact palm router models DW600, DW611, and DW612, Etsy seller AlpineTrailsStudio offers a few unique base plate bundles with a variety of shapes and center cut options.
There's the Essentials Bundle, which comes with a Circle Plate, a D Plate, and a Wide Plate; the Everyday Bundle, with a Medium Circle Plate, a Medium Square Plate, and a Wide Plate; and the Go Big Bundle, with a Large Square Plate and a Wide Plate. Alternatively, you can order each plate shape individually. For the center cut options, customers can choose between Standard Dust Holes, Port-Cable Bushing, 1.75-inch Circle, Standard Plunge Base, and Fixed + Plunge Base.
Each plate is made from acrylic and comes with a handle, though the seller notes that if customers want to use their own handles, they'll deduct $4 per handle. Thanks in large part to the seller's excellent quality, response time, and shipping time, these router plates have an average 4.9-star rating across 75 reviews.
Mount for DeWalt Battery Charger
You can definitely put your DeWalt battery charger anywhere in your work area. That said, mounting your battery charger can keep it cleaner, make it easier to reach without bending down, and help your work area stay organized. Etsy seller JDand3Designs has a DeWalt battery charger mount that'll work with multiple 12V/20V models, including DCB112, DCB113, DCB115, and DCB1104. At the time of writing, this battery charger mount has 44 reviews and an impressive 5-star average rating.
There are a few color schemes and designs to choose from, all of which complement DeWalt's signature black and yellow look. You can choose an all-yellow or all-black mount with no arms, which means it sits flush against the wall, or with arms, which angles the mount up slightly. If you want the mount to have arms and a slight angle, you can also mix up the colors by getting a yellow mounting plate with black arms, or vice versa.
20V Tool and Battery Hangers
For anyone with multiple 20V impact drivers and/or drills from DeWalt with no clear home in your garage or at your work area, check out this 5-pack of battery mounts and tool holders made by AMGcreativeGoods on Etsy for 20V DeWalt tools and their batteries. Customers rave about how easy the holders are to install (though you will need your own screws to install each holder), the overall quality of each holder, and how quickly the seller shipped out the orders. Ultimately, these positive customer interactions led to 101 total reviews and a 4.7-star average rating for this item.
The Atomic 20V Cordless Drill/Driver is an affordable DeWalt tool that won't overwhelm first-time users, but having a way to neatly store it and its 20V battery is key, especially if you plan on growing your collection in the future. The seller also notes that you can create your own combination of battery holders and tool holders, as long as it's a total of 10 holders.
8 Mounts for 20V/60V DeWalt Tools and Batteries
Holders for your tools and battery packs are a clever DeWalt accessory you can 3D print at home, but 3D printers remain expensive, even if they are cheaper than they used to be. For that reason, it's worth taking a look on Etsy to find someone selling their own 3D printed design to hold DeWalt tools and batteries. MWB3DCreations currently has an 8-pack of holders designed for DeWalt 20V/60V tools and batteries.
This 8-pack includes eight battery mounts, eight tool mounts, and all the screws required to install every mount. You can mount these vertically or horizontally, whichever works best for your current setup. On the battery mount, there's a secure latching mechanism, so you don't have to worry about the heavy battery falling off and potentially injuring you if you're working under the mounted batteries. Currently, these mounts for DeWalt 20V/60V tools and batteries have 37 customer reviews making up a 4.7-star average rating.
DeWalt Circular Saw Guide Rail Track Adapter
Anyone who regularly uses a circular saw, either for work or for DIY projects at home, may benefit from this guide rail track adapter for some DeWalt circular saw models, made by Etsy seller ArtWoodLincoln. For DCS565 and DCS391 circular saw models, the latter of which we think is a no-brainer DeWalt tool at its price, this 3D printed adapter fits straight on. With DWS5021, DWS5022, and DWS5023 models, it'll only work with the DeWalt guide rail.
The seller notes that because this is 3D printed, it's possible it'll have small optical defects, and it's not post-treated by sanding or coating with varnish after coming out of the 3D printer. The adapter is easy to install and makes it incredibly easy to consistently make straight and accurate cuts, according to both the listing's description and multiple customer reviews. At the time of writing, this guide rail track adapter has a 4.5-star rating average and 38 reviews.
DeWalt Vacuum and Accessories Mount
Storing any vacuum and its accessories, whether it's intended for indoor use, outdoor use, or both, is a pain. It typically gets thrown into the closest closet or corner, where it stays until it's needed. Finding the accessories it came with is easy when they're attached to the vacuum, but nearly impossible if you stored them somewhere away from the vacuum. If you have a DeWalt DCV501 vacuum, all those problems could be solved with this helpful vacuum wall mount made by RNoksDesigns on Etsy.
This wall mount works with DeWalt's DCV501H and DCV501BH vacuum models and installs easily with #8 flat-head wood screws, which aren't included. There's also an optional wall control pegboard mounting version that comes with two pairs of mounting clips and eight stainless steel 4mm Allen head bolts, pre-mounted, and it'll still have the mounting holes in case you ever wanted to wall-mount it in the future. With 38 customer reviews, this vacuum mount has an impressive 5-star average rating.
Methodology
To form this list of highly-rated custom DeWalt accessories you can find on Etsy, we set two specific requirements for each item we selected. First, the accessory needs to have at least 35 customer reviews to ensure our list isn't skewed with items that have just a few 5-star reviews. Second, each DeWalt accessory has an average rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars, though most of the items here have either a 4.9- or 5-star average rating.