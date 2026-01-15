5 Clever DeWalt Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home

3D printers have become all the rage in recent years, with them now more accessible than ever to the general public. A great many folks have used this technology to print out various knick-knacks, though there are numerous who have made the 3D printer a means of creating more practical, useful items. For example, if you're a DeWalt tool enthusiast and you or someone you know has a unit from one of the major 3D printer brands out there, there's a lot of potential to bring these two worlds together. Several 3D modelers have created 3D print files for items that could enhance your DeWalt collection.

To put it lightly, there are loads of DeWalt-specific accessory 3D prints floating around online, making deciding where to start a daunting task. Before trying any prints out, it's a good idea to consider what shouldn't be trusted to a 3D printer. Battery adapters, while seemingly convenient for connecting other brands' batteries to DeWalt tools or DeWalt batteries to other tools, are a huge no-go. Their lack of quality and structural integrity could endanger the tool, the battery, or even the user. Generally, it's a good idea to avoid printing items that will come into contact with heat or electrical elements, as the risk of melting and other damage is ever-present.

Meanwhile, there are several DeWalt accessories that are worth giving a go on a 3D printer that don't present an imminent danger. Here are some of the most interesting that just about anyone can get use out of.