6 Useful Third-Party Accessories For Your DeWalt Tools

We here at SlashGear are big fans of DeWalt, even ranking the famous yellow brand over other notable names in the power tool industry, such as Milwaukee, Bauer, and Ryobi. When looking at DeWalt's exceptional lineup, it's easy to see why. Not only does the company carry a wide diversity of tools ranging from power drills to saws to impact wrenches, but its selection is also largely designed to be accessible for novices and DIYers while simultaneously being suitable for more professional applications. Such valuable tools call for supplementary accessories of equal quality.

While DeWalt may have you thinking it's the only company that provides worthy accessories to its tools, aficionados can take you down a different road. In reality, there are a number of third-party products that are of great quality and compatible with DeWalt tools. Of course, like items sold under the official DeWalt moniker, some of these accessories are better than others. But if you know what to look for, you'll find that there are quite a few surprises in store that are as effective as they are economical. We've gathered seven solid third-party DeWalt accessories chosen for their versatility and functionality, overall value, and reception from buyers.