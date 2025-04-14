6 Useful Third-Party Accessories For Your DeWalt Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We here at SlashGear are big fans of DeWalt, even ranking the famous yellow brand over other notable names in the power tool industry, such as Milwaukee, Bauer, and Ryobi. When looking at DeWalt's exceptional lineup, it's easy to see why. Not only does the company carry a wide diversity of tools ranging from power drills to saws to impact wrenches, but its selection is also largely designed to be accessible for novices and DIYers while simultaneously being suitable for more professional applications. Such valuable tools call for supplementary accessories of equal quality.
While DeWalt may have you thinking it's the only company that provides worthy accessories to its tools, aficionados can take you down a different road. In reality, there are a number of third-party products that are of great quality and compatible with DeWalt tools. Of course, like items sold under the official DeWalt moniker, some of these accessories are better than others. But if you know what to look for, you'll find that there are quite a few surprises in store that are as effective as they are economical. We've gathered seven solid third-party DeWalt accessories chosen for their versatility and functionality, overall value, and reception from buyers.
Aoasur 20V Battery Charger Station
DeWalt, like most other major tool brands, is well-renowned for its line of cordless power tools. These tools provide ample power without needing an outlet nearby, allowing for greater maneuverability and freedom, especially for those working within smaller spaces. However, if you have multiple DeWalt cordless tools at your disposal, it can be difficult to find enough outlet space to charge your batteries simultaneously.
Even if it doesn't sport the DeWalt name, the Aoasur 20V Battery Charger Station is nevertheless an effective companion to anyone carrying a cordless tool. As its name implies, the charger is made to be compatible with DeWalt 20V batteries and can power four of them at the same time. As an added bonus, it sports two USB ports to charge your electronics and other tools. The port can even detect the battery's power levels and has a built-in cooling fan that prevents it from overheating and unexpectedly short-circuiting.
While reactions are mixed regarding the Aoasur 20V Battery Charger Station's powering speed, it has largely been praised for maximizing space and time. The charger currently sports a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average from 330 buyers on Amazon and can be purchased on the site for $79.99. While this may sound expensive, it's far less than the official DeWalt product's $309 price tag on Amazon.
Anboo 2-Piece HEPA Filter
It's easy to think that as long as you're emptying your vacuum cleaner, there's nothing else that needs to be done to keep it working. However, your vacuum's storage compartment isn't the only component holding debris, as its internal filter plays a major role in absorbing minuscule particles. These filters will also need to be cleaned or even outright replaced on a regular basis to maintain performance.
If you're using a DeWalt vacuum, then it's a good idea to have some spare filters on hand. The 2-Piece HEPA Filter set from Anboo is ideal for just such a purpose. These filters are designed to work with DeWalt 18V and 20V cordless handheld vacuums, meaning they are equipped to take on a wide array of situations ranging from common household messes to heavier pieces of construction site debris. The filter is made up of two different layers, including an exterior sleeve and an interior foam pre-filter that is adept at capturing pollen, dander, and similarly minute substances, adding to the product's overall longevity. While they can be periodically washed and reused, changing the filter is recommended every three months or so.
As of this writing, you can purchase the 2-piece filter set for $25.99 on Amazon. A four-piece set is also available for $29.99. Reviews are largely positive, with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average from over 150 buyers. People have liked its durability and overall performance, although a few found that fitting it into their particular vacuum required some trial and error.
Ecarke 200W Portable Power Inverter
DeWalt batteries are primarily thought of as only providing energy to the power tools they are paired with. But with the right accessories, they can do far more than you might expect. With items such as the Ecarke 200W Portable Power Inverter, your DeWalt battery is capable of bringing power to more than just saws and drills.
By simply sliding it to the bottom of this handy device, you can transform your 20V battery into a portable power source that can charge multiple devices and electronics simultaneously. The inverter contains four ports, including two USB ports, a standard AC outlet, and a Type-C port. This array of outlets gives it a great deal of versatility, with the ability to power smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, corded tools, and more. It can prove especially handy while traveling, going camping, or during emergency situations such as a power outage. Adding to its functionality, the inverter also possesses a strong LED light and overcharging protection.
The over 730 buyers who have reviewed the Ecarke 200W Portable Power Inverter on Amazon have given it a 4.3-star rating on average. The battery life of the product itself has received some criticism, but the majority of users are impressed with its charging speed and overall convenience. It can currently be purchased on the site for $45.99.
Galactic Gadgets Magnetic Bit Holder
Keeping track of your drill bits can become a hassle before you know it. One minute, you're placing them on the table, and the next, you're frantically looking through everything in your vicinity to find them. This isn't only annoying but can deeply cut into your time and productivity. As a result, it pays to have an accessory such as the Galactic Gadgets Magnetic Bit Holder that gives you quick and easy access to your bits no matter where you're working.
Designed to be easily mounted to the side of DeWalt 20V drills, this tool securely holds two drill bits while making them easy to grab at any given time. Keeping your bits organized while working also allows you greater freedom to work in different places without needing a surface nearby. Equipped to work with DeWalt power tools, the holder itself is designed for rigorous use: Its magnetic qualities help keep bits in place while its durable ABS plastic construction makes it resistant to impacts and extreme weather. Along with being great for conventional drill bits, it's also sufficient at supporting nails and screws.
At $8.99, this extremely affordable product can go a long way for DeWalt drill owners. Many have attested to its quality, with the bit holder holding a 4.4-star rating average based on Amazon from a little over 260 reviews. Customers have been pleasantly surprised by the diversity of items it can support, although its durability, especially in heavy-duty jobs, has received some mixed reactions.
OEM Home 2-Pack 10in 40T/60T Table Saw Blades
Renowned for its array of powerful saws, Dewalt has surprising historic significance within the category as a whole. To ensure the best performance, your saw will need its blade replaced regularly as the old one dulls from routine use. Having an extra blade on hand is a smart way to stay on top of things, so why not double those benefits with an OEM Home 2-Pack 10-inch Table Saw Blade set?
This economic set contains two 10-inch blades made to work with DeWalt table saws, with one sporting 40 teeth and the other having 60. This not only lets you have extra blades ready to replace your old ones, but having different amounts of teeth brings extra versatility to this set as you can choose the one that best fits your specific task. Each blade is constructed of durable tungsten carbide material capable of cutting through various soft and hard materials. At the same time, the blades are designed for easy and safe use, thanks to specialized grooves that prevent excessive heat buildup and vibration.
Most buyers consider these to be solid blades that cut well and are of good value. However, they primarily recommend them for hobbyists with less intense needs, resulting in a 4.3 rating average from over 220 customers on Amazon. The set goes for $29.99.
Moxgop 2-Pack Replacement Belt Hook Clip
It's the little things that can make the biggest difference sometimes. Those who regularly work with power tools know that the proximity of their tools at any given moment can be the difference between a productive and efficient day and one with unnecessary slowdowns and hurdles. Belt clips are one of the simplest yet smartest ways to keep your tools close to you, giving you and your hands greater freedom.
The Moxgop 2-Pack Replacement Belt Hook Clip set provides the efficiency needed for those with DeWalt tools. More specifically, they are designed to work in tandem with 20V DeWalt power tools such as the Right Angle Cordless Drill, Cordless Compact Driver, and Hammer Drill. While this unfortunately means they are incompatible with 18V tools, that doesn't make the set any less effective in its own right. Simple in their construction and functionality, these clips can be assembled within seconds and attached to your belt so that you have quick and easy access to your tool at any given time.
At $6.49 on Amazon, the Moxgop 2-Pack Replacement Belt Hook Clip set comes with a far less steep price tag than the nearly $10 offering from DeWalt itself. Reviews for the product are overwhelmingly positive, with nearly 2,200 customers giving it a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on average.
Methodology
While the bad rep that third-party tools and accessories may get isn't entirely deserved, we took the utmost care to ensure that every choice on this list was of the best quality possible to avoid products that seemed subpar and cheap. To decide what made the cut, we selected each entry based on several factors regarding their value and reception.
First, it was essential to consider the performance of each item. This meant looking at their primary purpose and any extra features and functions to determine if they would prove useful and versatile enough for most tool users. We also used this to judge each item's price and overall value. Third-party products are sought after for being far less expensive than name brands, but that doesn't mean going for the lowest-priced pick is always the best option. We weighed the price tag of each product with its range of functions to determine if they were priced fairly while still coming under the cost of official DeWalt items. Finally, we sought out the opinions of buyers. We only chose products with average ratings of over four stars and scanned through reviews to see what users said about their accessories' pros and cons.