Want To Use Dewalt ToughSystem With Milwaukee Packout? There's An Adapter For That

If you visit the handcrafts website Etsy, you can find a specialized adapter specifically for connecting DeWalt ToughSystem and Milwaukee Packout containers into a stack. The adapters in question are sold in pairs and are 3D printed from impact-resistant PETG material. The tops of these adapter rails are designed to slot into the bottom of a DeWalt ToughSystem container, while the bottoms can slot into the top of a Milwaukee Packout container.

To use these adapters, just slot them into the grooves on the bottom of a ToughSystem container, ensuring they're fully locked in, then place the entire thing on top of a Packout container. Line the adapters up with the grooves on the Packout lid to fully insert them, then pull the ToughSystem container backwards to lock the whole thing in place. Just like that, your containers are fastened together, ready to stand or lift, as well as stack onto more ToughSystem or Packout containers.

The only thing to remember is that the adapters have a weight capacity of up to 25kg, or about 55 pounds. A Packout container like the XL Tool Box weighs about 14 pounds empty, but it can carry up to 100 pounds of tools and accessories. If you try to place the adapters on a Packout container that's too heavy for them to lift, they might end up snapping off. If you're planning on moving a packed Packout, try to keep a rolling base like the Rolling Tool Box on the bottom rather than just lifting it.