Are Stacking Toolboxes Worth The Extra Cost? Here's What Users Say

Generally, the consensus on stacking toolboxes from Reddit's users is positive. One user said that, in the four years they had been using Milwaukee Packout containers, none of them had been broken or damaged, and they proved consistently helpful in moving tools to and from a jobsite. Another user, who owns a stack of Craftsman Versastack toolboxes, uses them as their go-to for work around the house and yard. Their boxes are resilient and mostly waterproof with locking hinges, and the stacking mechanism is convenient for keeping everything organized.

On the flip side, one of the more consistent complaints is weight. As one Reddit user points out, many of these large chests are very heavy even when they're empty, to say nothing of being crammed full of power tools and battery packs. Even if you can move them around on wheels, it's still an undertaking, especially since you need to unstack the boxes to get inside them.

Whether users like their stacking toolboxes or not, the high pricing does remain a sore spot. Generally, how much value you get for the price will depend on how much you actually use a particular system's stacking element, versus just leaving it on the floor in your garage. As an aforementioned user says, if you're moving around a lot and need to store a lot of tools for work, it's a good investment. If you're not a professional, though, another user says you might want to think twice.

