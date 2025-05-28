Are Stacking Toolboxes Worth The Extra Cost? Here's What Users Say
Nearly every major hardware brand, from Milwaukee to DeWalt to Makita, has its own particular take on the concept of stacking, interlocking toolboxes. Whether it's the DeWalt ToughSystem or Milwaukee Packout, these systems allow you to stack up and lock containers into a single, cohesive whole, usually with a rolling cart at the bottom to easily move the entire thing at once. The practical applications of such a concept are readily apparent: you get all your tools at once in a single, cohesive stack, plus certain compatible accessories like holsters, parts organizers, and even coolers for your lunch.
Of course, as with pretty much any other good idea, investing wholesale in it could potentially cost you an arm and a leg. A Milwaukee Packout Rolling Toolbox, Large Toolbox, and Medium Toolbox, when purchased as a set at Home Depot, will set you back a good $329, and that's if you don't get any other cases or accessories. There are cheaper alternatives available, but it's hard to gauge whether the saved cash is worth the potentially decreased value. If you're not sure whether this concept is worth investing in, the best source of information is the users. Workers and laborers on social platforms like Reddit have had plenty to say about stacking toolboxes, both praising their inherent convenience and grumbling at their price and heavy weight.
Users appreciate the convenience, but weight and size are sticking points
Generally, the consensus on stacking toolboxes from Reddit's users is positive. One user said that, in the four years they had been using Milwaukee Packout containers, none of them had been broken or damaged, and they proved consistently helpful in moving tools to and from a jobsite. Another user, who owns a stack of Craftsman Versastack toolboxes, uses them as their go-to for work around the house and yard. Their boxes are resilient and mostly waterproof with locking hinges, and the stacking mechanism is convenient for keeping everything organized.
On the flip side, one of the more consistent complaints is weight. As one Reddit user points out, many of these large chests are very heavy even when they're empty, to say nothing of being crammed full of power tools and battery packs. Even if you can move them around on wheels, it's still an undertaking, especially since you need to unstack the boxes to get inside them.
Whether users like their stacking toolboxes or not, the high pricing does remain a sore spot. Generally, how much value you get for the price will depend on how much you actually use a particular system's stacking element, versus just leaving it on the floor in your garage. As an aforementioned user says, if you're moving around a lot and need to store a lot of tools for work, it's a good investment. If you're not a professional, though, another user says you might want to think twice.