4 Affordable DeWalt Tools That Won't Overwhelm First-Time Users

Starting a tool collection can be a rather intimidating prospect. If someone with little to no handwork experience comes into contact with a giant circular saw or a grinder, they may not know where to start learning to use them, and, quite frankly, there are plenty of people who do not need these tools in their homes. Beyond that, amassing a bunch of tools can be an incredibly costly endeavor, as some of these pieces of equipment can cost hundreds of dollars, if not more. While some newbies may see these barriers as an excuse to completely forgo getting any tools at all, it is good to have at least a few tools in your arsenal for standard household work. DeWalt, one of the highest-ranked tool brands, is here to help out those with little experience who are on a budget.

Here, we are going to spotlight four different DeWalt tools that can act as great starting points for someone needing to get their first household tools. Not only are these tools relatively inexpensive in the grand scheme of the tool market, but they are also rather simple pieces of equipment that most novices should be able to pick up and use with some ease without a ton of experience. These tools will range from battery-operated power tools that are toolbox essentials to handheld conveniences that can help you speed up your work in certain situations.