5 Tools That Are Perfect To Use With DeWalt's 20V 2Ah Batteries

DeWalt offers its 20V batteries in a variety of capacities, which are measured in amp-hours (Ah). Amp-hours, unlike voltage, tell you the capacity of a battery — how much current it can deliver before running out of juice. A 10 Ah battery, for example, delivers 1 amp over 10 hours. If you're using a tool that requires twice that power, 2 amps, it would then last half as long, five hours. It would last two hours if producing 5 amps, and so on.

The larger the capacity a battery has, the longer it will last. Higher-Ah batteries may provide a little more power under load with power-hungry tools, but for the most part, the difference between a 2 Ah battery and a 12 Ah battery is their capacity. That's why you can use any DeWalt 20V battery with any DeWalt 20V Max tool. You can use a 2 Ah battery — one of DeWalt's lowest available capacities — on a DeWalt 20V Max XR 7-¼-inch Circular Saw, but it's probably not the best choice for the tool. Cordless saws require a lot of power, so you can expect that 2 Ah battery to drain pretty quickly.

That doesn't mean you should write off 2 Ah batteries completely, though. They're cheaper, lighter, and more compact than larger-capacity batteries, and they can be more comfortable to use in tight spaces and when working overhead. If a tool doesn't have a huge power demand, it may be all you need. One way to tell if a DeWalt tool is suited for a 2 Ah battery is to see if the brand bundles them together, as opposed to including a larger-capacity battery.