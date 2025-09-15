DeWalt Makes One Of The Best Electric Screwdrivers, According To The Experts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A few months earlier in the year, before DeWalt discontinued its 8V Max Gyroscopic Electric Screwdriver, we might have rated it as one of DeWalt's best electric screwdrivers. While it was a good tool, even achieving the rank of "Best Overall Electric Screwdriver of 2025" from Popular Mechanics, it could prove difficult to find one in "New in the Box" condition from any of DeWalt's approved suppliers. In fact, the DeWalt Gyroscopic Electric Screwdriver still has a "Buy Now" button on DeWalt's site, but the link leads to a Home Depot listing where it's labeled as "Out of Stock."
Fortunately, another DeWalt cordless screwdriver made SlashGear's list of the best electric screwdrivers in March 2025. That electric screwdriver, the DeWalt DWHT66719, took the title of "Best Inline Overall" on ProTool Reviews list of "Best Electric Screwdriver Reviews 2025." In addition, it came in 2nd on Best DIY Tool Picks rankings despite delivering higher torque, higher RPM, and more screws installed per charge than the winner.
DeWalt's list of online retailers includes Northern Tool, Ace Tool, Acme Tools, and Amazon, and a quick search reveals it's also available at Ace Hardware, Lowe's, and Home Depot. The best everyday price for the tool, $79.99, was found at Home Depot. However, Acme Tools currently matches that with its sale price, and it can be found on sale at Amazon for as low as $79.99. At the other end of the spectrum, Ace Hardware has the highest price at $119.99.
What makes the DeWalt DWHT66719 electric screwdriver so good?
Priced at around $80, the DeWalt DWHT66719 electric screwdriver is one of the cheapest DeWalt power tools you can buy in 2025. But don't let the low price fool you, it's a complete kit that's loaded with value. DeWalt's DWHT66719 electric screwdriver comes as a 14-piece kit that includes the cordless screwdriver with the FlexDrive collar, delivering 360-degrees of buttonless-control at your fingertips. In addition, the kit includes a dozen 2-inch-long screwdriver bits, including popular sizes such as PH1, PH2, and PH3 Philips, 3/16- and 1/4-inch slotted, T8, T10, T15, T20, and T25 Torx, and SQ1 and SQ2 square bits. The final piece of the kit is the USB charging cable that allows charging anywhere there's a USB-C outlet or any household outlet with a USB-C charging block.
The DeWalt cordless screwdriver features an integral 2Ah battery that charges in as little as 60 minutes using a 15-watt or greater power source. The battery not only powers the onboard 4-LED work light, it delivers up to 360 RPM without a load, and drives up to 680 ½-inch #6 machine screws used for attaching electrical switch or outlet wall plates when the tool is set to clutch level 2. In addition, the tool provides six levels of torque adjustment, soft-start capability, and low-speed modes. The FlexDrive feature operates simply. Turn the ring right or left to tighten or loosen standard screws, then push the ring forward to engage the motor to deliver up to 44 in-lbs of powered torque. In addition, the tool allows up to 124 in-lbs of manual torque.
Our methodology
The process of finding the best DeWalt electric screwdriver began with sorting through DeWalt's online power tool catalog. Once the appropriate cordless electric screwdriver with current availability in the marketplace was identified, the search for expert reviews ensued, and the most relevant of those shared here.
DeWalt makes a variety of power tools capable of driving screws, including impact guns, all-purpose screwguns, and drywall-specific screwguns. However, now that its Gyroscopic Screwdrivers are discontinued, only the DWHT66719 Cordless Screwdriver actually fits in the hand like a traditional screwdriver. That, and the fact that it's highly rated by a number of experts, makes the DeWalt DWHT66719 easily one of the best electric screwdrivers.
Additional traits that make the DeWalt cordless electric screwdriver one of the best, are its value and innovation. Its price comes in at half that of its Milwaukee competitor, which doesn't include any bits. And, DeWalt's innovative FlexDrive system doesn't require pushing the correct button to loosen or tighten screws.