DeWalt Makes One Of The Best Electric Screwdrivers, According To The Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A few months earlier in the year, before DeWalt discontinued its 8V Max Gyroscopic Electric Screwdriver, we might have rated it as one of DeWalt's best electric screwdrivers. While it was a good tool, even achieving the rank of "Best Overall Electric Screwdriver of 2025" from Popular Mechanics, it could prove difficult to find one in "New in the Box" condition from any of DeWalt's approved suppliers. In fact, the DeWalt Gyroscopic Electric Screwdriver still has a "Buy Now" button on DeWalt's site, but the link leads to a Home Depot listing where it's labeled as "Out of Stock."

Fortunately, another DeWalt cordless screwdriver made SlashGear's list of the best electric screwdrivers in March 2025. That electric screwdriver, the DeWalt DWHT66719, took the title of "Best Inline Overall" on ProTool Reviews list of "Best Electric Screwdriver Reviews 2025." In addition, it came in 2nd on Best DIY Tool Picks rankings despite delivering higher torque, higher RPM, and more screws installed per charge than the winner.

DeWalt's list of online retailers includes Northern Tool, Ace Tool, Acme Tools, and Amazon, and a quick search reveals it's also available at Ace Hardware, Lowe's, and Home Depot. The best everyday price for the tool, $79.99, was found at Home Depot. However, Acme Tools currently matches that with its sale price, and it can be found on sale at Amazon for as low as $79.99. At the other end of the spectrum, Ace Hardware has the highest price at $119.99.