Did DeWalt Discontinue Its Gyroscopic Screwdriver? Here's What We Know

DeWalt is and has been one of the premier names in the tool game for some time, but not every tool the company has brought to the marketplace is still present in its product lineup, and it appears yet another has been shelved for good.

In a statement provided to SlashGear, DeWalt confirmed the brand's 8V MAX gyroscopic screwdriver has indeed been retired. Thus, it can join the list of DeWalt tools we wish were never discontinued. But the company hasn't left customers short of options, and has released a replacement in the form of the DeWalt 4V MAX cordless powered screwdriver. The screwdriver is rechargeable with a USB-C connection, and comes with several different bits for various applications, features an LED for improved visibility, and can be found for under $100 depending on where you buy.

In replacing its previous gyroscopic screwdriver, DeWalt has generated online chatter among many tool users. Suffice to say, there are mixed feelings over its new take on the tool.