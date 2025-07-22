Did DeWalt Discontinue Its Gyroscopic Screwdriver? Here's What We Know
DeWalt is and has been one of the premier names in the tool game for some time, but not every tool the company has brought to the marketplace is still present in its product lineup, and it appears yet another has been shelved for good.
In a statement provided to SlashGear, DeWalt confirmed the brand's 8V MAX gyroscopic screwdriver has indeed been retired. Thus, it can join the list of DeWalt tools we wish were never discontinued. But the company hasn't left customers short of options, and has released a replacement in the form of the DeWalt 4V MAX cordless powered screwdriver. The screwdriver is rechargeable with a USB-C connection, and comes with several different bits for various applications, features an LED for improved visibility, and can be found for under $100 depending on where you buy.
In replacing its previous gyroscopic screwdriver, DeWalt has generated online chatter among many tool users. Suffice to say, there are mixed feelings over its new take on the tool.
Tools from other brands similar to DeWalt's retired gyroscopic screwdriver
If you want a tool similar to DeWalt's now-discontinued gyroscopic screwdriver, you'll have to look to other brands. While tools exactly like it are few and far between, a few companies come close with their versions. Looking over Amazon's catalogue, there's the Skil 4V cordless screwdriver, which is powered by a rechargeable battery with a micro USB connection. Retailing for just $26.99, it boasts an LED for jobs that need more light, a circuit sensor, and nine interchangeable bits for different screw types. If you need even more bits, there's a deluxe kit available for $37.99, too, complete with 45 bits and a carrying case.
A similar electric screwdriver comes from Worx in the form of its 4V 3-speed cordless screwdriver. It operates in much the same way and comes in at only a slightly higher price point than Skil's kit at $39.99. Lowe's offers the Kobalt 4V cordless screwdriver for $27.98, while Home Depot's Ryobi 4V cordless screwdriver could do the trick for $24.97. They may not hit the 8V threshold of DeWalt's retired screwdriver, but they're readily available and should be capable of getting the job done.
With DeWalt's gyroscopic screwdriver — a tool some might argue will endure as one of DeWalt's most underrated tools – discontinued, customers are at a crossroads: opt for the replacement, or explore other brands. Either way, it appears that with a little searching, there are viable options out there to fill the void.