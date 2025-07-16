What Is A Trim Router And How Do You Use It For Your Woodworking Projects?

Compared to larger, more powerful woodworking tools like reciprocating saws or power sanders, which are intended more for large scale cutting and finishing, a trim router does its job on the detailed level. While it may not be an essential power tool for a woodworker, you might just be glad you had it.

For example, let's say you're trying to make a small wooden bin for yourself. Despite your best efforts to cut the wood into perfect boards for assembly, there's a strong possibility there will be some jagged, dirty edges and flecks hanging off the sides. This could interfere with assembly, not to mention make the bin unpleasant to touch and look at. This is where the trim router comes in; by placing the tool on top of the boards and running it along the sides, you can quickly shave off that excess material without severely altering the board's overall dimensions. Just like that, it's nice and smooth and ready for action.

Another good use for a trim router is edge rounding and profiling. If you're trying to add rounded edges to a project for safety or aesthetic purposes, a trim router pressed against them will file them down to your preferred thickness and shape. A trim router is much easier to use for this purpose than a large power sander, yet more powerful than something like a rotary tool.

If you're particularly skilled with your trim router, you can even operate it freehand rather than just sticking to the sides and edges of your project. You could press the bit into the top of the board to draw simple shapes or write names, just to give your project that extra bit of personalization.