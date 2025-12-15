15 Of The Best Cheap Pickup Trucks You Can Buy In 2025, According To JD Power
According to recent data, buying a brand-new car has never been more expensive on average than today. While there are still a handful of models that hover around the $20,000 to $25,000 mark, Kelley Blue Book has revealed that the average cost for a new car is $50,080 as of September 2025. Pickup trucks have rarely been at the lower end of the new market, which is still very much the case in 2025, but many of them manage to sit under the $50,080 figure.
J.D. Power's ratings cover many of the cheapest trucks on sale in 2025, also including some 2024 model years that keep the upfront costs down in the outlet's list of the best cheap pickup trucks you can buy in 2025. While none of these nameplates come in at the low $20,000 mark, the following 15 pickup trucks are the most affordable models that you can buy, and are highly regarded by J.D. Power as the best on the market for their respective price tags.
2025 Ram 1500
Regarding the full-size trucks that J.D. Power includes on its list of the best pickups, this is one of the models that can only be considered cheaper when compared to the average price for a new vehicle in 2025. And that's just for the base trim, with higher-spec models easily breaching that $50,080 threshold, like the RHO model we reviewed last year. Ram is the designated pickup truck brand for Stellantis at the moment, with the 1500 acting as the entry-level truck for the brand.
Despite being one of the more expensive models on this list, the 2025 Ram 1500 still manages to offer outstanding value for money when pitted against more expensive full-size alternatives at a score of 76/100. The standard engine for the base Tradesman trim is a 3.0L V6, putting down 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. It's also a mild hybrid, which further helps out with its efficiency to achieve 23 mpg combined. This trim starts at $40,275, with a $2,095 destination charge on top.
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Going directly up against the likes of the Chevy Silverado and the Ram 1500 is the GMC Sierra. Like its two rivals, the Sierra comes in a few different guises geared towards different primary uses, ranging from the 1500 to the larger 2500 and 3500 models. The latter are both the brand's heavy-duty trucks, whereas the 1500 is designed for everyday use.
Under the hood, you get the 2.7L TurboMax inline-four producing 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, positioning the Sierra 1500 as one of the most capable in its class for towing, at 9,500 pounds. You also have the same choices for cabs as the Chevrolet, as they share the same platform, so they're equal in these two areas.
Inside, however, the Sierra feels the more refined out of the two. The differences become far more apparent as you climb up to trims like the Denali Ultimate, but these are way out of any price range considered cheap. For the base Pro trim, the single-cab 2025 Sierra 1500 is priced at $38,300, with a $2,195 destination charge. All things considered, the Sierra 1500 gets a slightly lower score of 81/100 from J.D. Power.
2025 Honda Ridgeline
Honda's entry into the mid-size segment is a little different from others, which J.D. Power also ranks as one of the best. Instead of the usual body-on-frame construction, the Ridgeline uses the same unibody platform that the Pilot SUV is built on. The driving dynamics of the Ridgeline are subsequently different from many other competitors by smoothening things out and improving engagement, but at the cost of some crucial factors.
Firstly, the unibody design takes away the vast bed size options that some competitors offer. Still, the 2025 Ridgeline's bed measures in at 64 inches lengthwise and 50 inches between the wheel wells. There's also only one engine option: a 3.4L V6 producing 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
This provides a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds across the board, making it a better option if towing capacity is one of the more important factors. Inside, the truck comes with all the essential tech modern trucks need nowadays to remain competitive, helping to justify its $40,150 MSRP (with a $2,495 destination charge). Again, another truck crossing the $40,000 mark, J.D. Power rates this truck at 81/100 all things considered.
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
While small trucks don't garner the same sales numbers compared to larger mid-sized and full-size trucks, compact models offer the solution to providing the practicality that only this segment can offer at the size of a small crossover. Another key reason for brands avoiding these trucks is that the CAFE regulations incentivize larger trucks to be produced due to easier targets. The Hyundai Santa Cruz, however, is a great example of how you can still make it work, with a score of 82/100 from J.D. Power.
Under the hood of the 2025 Santa Cruz is a 2.5L inline-four, producing a modest 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. We got to test the truck with the more powerful turbocharged 2.5L engine, putting down 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, but that is reserved for at least the XRT trim, which is priced at $40,250. The base trim's MSRP of $28,750 (with a $1,450 destination charge) is far more attractive if you're looking for a brand-new, cheap truck, which is also bolstered by the solid efficiency rating of 25 mpg combined.
2025 Ford Maverick
There are a few reasons why the Ford Maverick has outperformed its Korean rival, the first being the price tag. But while it was only priced at $22,490 upon the nameplate's revival in 2022, the 2025 models have taken a pretty significant jump and now start at $28,145 (with a $1,695 destination charge). The demand for the truck over recent years almost certainly prompted Ford to raise the starting price tag for its compact truck, but it does a great job of earning it to receive a score of 82/100 from J.D. Power.
You get the choice between two powertrains for the 2026 Maverick. The standard option is the 2.5L hybrid, which essentially puts this truck in a category of its own. This powertrain produces 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque, which is comparable to the Hyundai, but its standout 38 mpg combined rating from the EPA is miles above what its rival is capable of. There's also the choice for a more powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine, producing 238 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque.
2025 Nissan Frontier
Stepping down into the mid-size segment also subsequently drops the price tags even further from the late 2025 average, with the Nissan Frontier being one of the higher-rated models in its segment by J.D. Power. While rivals like the Toyota Tacoma shift far more numbers than the Frontier, Nissan's offering shouldn't be pushed aside, especially in its base trim.
One of the biggest selling points for the 2025 Frontier is the standard engine. Its 3.8L DOHC V6 produces a solid 310 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, which is better than many of its key competitors. Some of the more off-road-focused additions are reserved for the more expensive trims, but you can still be confident with the base trim thanks to the power output. Overall, the 2025 Frontier gets a score of 82/100 from J.D. Power, with reliability being a particular strong point.
The available 4x4 layout can also help out if you'll be spending more time on the trails. Towing capacity comes in at 7,040 pounds for the base trim, with owners also appreciating how spacious it feels inside the cabin. The 2026 model year is now the newest Frontier, but with no changes apart from some optional tech additions, the 2025 model's slightly lower MSRP of $32,050 is more attractive.
2025 Toyota Tacoma
Some rivals may have the base Tacoma beat when it comes to power, but Toyota's ever-popular mid-size truck earns its competitive price point elsewhere for the lowest SR trim. For starters, Toyota as a whole has one of, if not the best, reputation for reliability, so that instantly gives the Tacoma bonus points over its rivals. It's also boosted by strong resale value, helping it get a score of 82/100 from J.D. Power overall.
Powered by a turbocharged 2.4L inline-four, the 2025 Tacoma's standard engine produces 228 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. These numbers are notably lower than those of the Frontier and even the Ford Ranger. It does stay competitive for efficiency, though, at 23 mpg combined.
The base trim can only tow 3,500 pounds as standard, but the slightly more expensive SR5 trim increases to 6,500 pounds. Undercutting rivals with its MSRP of $31,590 (with a $1,595 destination charge), the Tacoma sticks with the pack for standard tech inside the cabin, so the major drawback for the base trim is the lack of power compared to some rivals. If power isn't that important, though, Toyota's rock steady dependability can still make it a well-rounded truck that's almost $20,000 less than the average new car price.
2024 Ford F-250
The Ford F-250 is another truck that can't be called cheap compared to some others on the market, but still comes in below the average price for a new car and features on J.D. Power's best of list, scoring 82/100. In particular, the outlet mentions the 2024 model as one of the best instead of the 2025 model year, which should help you save a little extra money on such a large truck. The smallest in the Super Duty line, there aren't many heavy-duty trucks that are as complete a package within the heavy-duty segment.
The standard engine for the truck is a 6.8L V8 producing 405 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque to help achieve its high towing capacity, which is one of the main reasons these trucks are so popular. For the base 4x2 8-foot box, this engine can tow up to 14,800 pounds. KBB says that the cheapest trim of the 2024 F-250 comes in at $44,181, which again, isn't cheap compared to others on this list, but it's incredibly hard to find that level of capability at this price point.
2025 Ford F-150
The truck that General Motors is trying to surpass in sales is the Ford F-Series. Specifically, the F-150, which is the biggest contributor to the truck line, is the best-selling vehicle in America. We reviewed the hybrid version of the truck, but the 82/100-rated base version is still backed up by its plethora of competitive features. Pricing starts at $38,810 for the base trim, along with a $2,595 destination charge.
Starting with the engine, the cheapest configuration for the full-size truck includes the 2.7L EcoBoost V6, producing 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Slightly more horsepower than the Silverado with slightly less torque, keeping things square between the two. With the 4x2 setup, the F-150 can tow up to 9,000 pounds, giving the GM models the edge here. But where the Ford comes out ahead is with its cutting-edge tech, particularly on the safety side, with the CoPilot 2.0 coming as standard with the base trim.
2024 Nissan Titan
As the name suggests, the Nissan Titan is another one of J.D. Power's favorite full-size SUVs that you can pick up for less than $50,050. Last year, Nissan decided to exit the full-size segment. This makes the 2024 model the last and subsequently the newest version of the truck that you can get, which has dropped slightly from its MSRP of $48,700. Now, the base trim goes for around $43,271 on the used market according to KBB, which is around other new full-size trucks at the moment.
For performance, the 2024 Titan is motivated by a 5.6L V8, producing 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. This is also the only engine option, which wouldn't have helped against its rivals. Still, the base output is much higher than some of the most popular trucks in the segment, but it does take a slight hit for efficiency at 17 mpg combined. Towing capacity comes in at 9,290 pounds. Elsewhere, the Titan doesn't offer many standout features, but it is instead another well-rounded full-size truck that could get the desired job done. With great reliability and drivability, the 2024 Titan gets an 82/100 rating from J.D. Power.
2025 Toyota Tundra
While the 2025 model is the one that J.D. Power has listed, the 2026 Toyota Tundra is essentially another carry-over model, aside from a larger fuel tank and trailer harness pin for the tow hitch for each trim. The Tundra is another one of Toyota's nameplates that really comes alive as you move up the trims, but last year's base model is yet another well-rounded package in the ultra-competitive segment.
J.D. Power's rating for the 2025 Tundra falls into the outlet's great category when it comes to reliability, but owner reviews elsewhere have surprisingly had issues, notably with vibrations and misfiring. Under the hood, the 2025 Tundra features a twin-turbocharged 3.4L V6 producing 358 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, which is pretty solid as far as base engines go. Its resale helps the truck to achieve its 82/100 rating from J.D. Power. The base SR trim can also tow up to 8,300 pounds. As you'd expect with Toyota, there's no shortage of standard infotainment and safety tech, with the 2025 model still being available as new for at least $40,090 (with a $2,095 destination charge).
2025 Chevrolet Silverado
The first of the Chevrolet trucks on this list, the Silverado, is one of the most popular vehicles on U.S. roads, ranking only behind the Ford F-Series in the pickup truck segment. Acting as the flagship full-size truck for the brand, Chevrolet manages to cover all the ground needed to be one of the leaders in the segment, particularly for the base trim. J.D. Power gets the 1500 truck a score of 83/100 overall.
While you'll need to spend more to unlock the more powerful engines, one of the Silverado's strongest points is the wide range of motors. But for the cheapest Work Truck trim, you'll have to settle for the 2.7L TurboMax inline-four. Still, this engine keeps the Silverado well in touch with rivals, with its 310 horsepower being slightly lower than the competition, but the 430 pound-feet of torque pulls ahead with a towing capacity of 9,500 pounds. Chevrolet still sells the 2025 model new, with a starting price of $37,000 alongside a $2,195 destination charge for the single-cab model. The double-cab model comes in at $42,495, factoring in the destination charge.
2025 Jeep Gladiator
Jeep is often the first brand your mind links with off-roading, with one of the richest legacies in this area of the industry. The Wrangler leads the charge for the SUVs, leaving it up to the Gladiator to keep the legacy alive in the pickup truck segment. Receiving a score of 83/100 from J.D. Power for the 2025 model (the 2026 version carries over, besides the discontinuation of the manual transmission), the Gladiator may not beat the likes of Toyota and GMC when it comes to comfort, but it will certainly excel off the tarmac.
To move the mid-size off-roader, the 2025 Gladiator is powered by a 3.6L V6, producing 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque as standard. As is the case for pretty much all the trucks in the segment, the Gladiator's abilities improve as you move up the trim levels to the likes of the Rubicon. Don't think that the base Sport trim is capable enough for the money, though, with its leading link suspension up front and trailing arm at the back helping to ease the ride as much as possible off-road. Regarding pricing, the 2025 Gladiator comes in at $38,695 with a $1,995 destination charge.
2025 GMC Canyon
The next two entries on this list follow a similar pattern to the Sierra and Silverado; both share the same platform and underlying mechanics but differ enough to be considered separately. Both are rated highly by J.D. Power, with the GMC Canyon being the first of them here at 83/100. While a 2026 model is available, GMC still sells the 2025 model as new, with the freshest truck only adding some cosmetic options.
A body-on-frame mid-size truck, the Canyon is motivated by a 2.7L inline-four producing 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque— the same engine used in the Sierra. This gives the Canyon plenty of power against key rivals like the Tacoma, while being priced competitively at $38,400 for the base Elevation trim (with a 1,695 destination charge). Once again, the GMC model produced on this platform is the more premium option. The differences are lower with the base trims, but it's still noticeable with the fit and finish.
2025 Chevrolet Colorado
The Chevrolet Colorado is the cheaper truck to be built on GM's 31XX-2 platform. It's also the truck that gets closest to the compact segment out of the models on this list that are still in production, with the base trim starting at a solid $31,900, with a $1,695 destination charge. This price is for the 2025 model year, which is $500 cheaper than the 2026 carry-over version of the truck.
Compared to the Canyon, the similarities are understandably rife, but the Colorado stands out as a great choice for less money if you're willing to sacrifice some luxury. Still, the base Work Truck trim comes with the same 11.8-inch center touchscreen found in the Canyon, with some of the more desirable features requiring the hefty price tags of the top trims. The TurboMax engine once again produces 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. We tested the ZR2 trim for the 2025 model and were thoroughly impressed with its capabilities, but for just about the $30,000 mark, the Colorado WT is one of the best value-for-money trucks in the mid-size segment. J.D. Power's rating sits at 84/100, the highest on this list.