15 Of The Best Cheap Pickup Trucks You Can Buy In 2025, According To JD Power

According to recent data, buying a brand-new car has never been more expensive on average than today. While there are still a handful of models that hover around the $20,000 to $25,000 mark, Kelley Blue Book has revealed that the average cost for a new car is $50,080 as of September 2025. Pickup trucks have rarely been at the lower end of the new market, which is still very much the case in 2025, but many of them manage to sit under the $50,080 figure.

J.D. Power's ratings cover many of the cheapest trucks on sale in 2025, also including some 2024 model years that keep the upfront costs down in the outlet's list of the best cheap pickup trucks you can buy in 2025. While none of these nameplates come in at the low $20,000 mark, the following 15 pickup trucks are the most affordable models that you can buy, and are highly regarded by J.D. Power as the best on the market for their respective price tags.