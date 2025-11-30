This Is Considered The Best Pickup Truck By Customer Satisfaction

The way prices have been soaring in recent months and years, buying a new pickup truck can be a daunting prospect. With the average price paid for a new truck touching $60,000 in recent years, it's not a decision you can afford to get wrong — not being happy with your decision is simply not an option. So, you are faced with two choices as a consumer. Hit every dealer, view and test-drive every pickup truck within your budget, log what you noticed, and then compare your findings at the end, or, take a look at what Consumer Reports (CR) has to say about them. The latter certainly sounds easiest to us. CR has been through and thoroughly tested a whole heap of current pickup trucks, in addition to scoring them on how satisfied real customers are with their decisions.

There is a clear winner, too — the Ford Maverick. The small but mighty Ford comes CR recommended, in both gas and hybrid guise, making it the perfect choice for those shopping around in the compact truck segment. While the gas-powered model comes with a higher overall rating, they both boast the same high score in the customer satisfaction department, out-pacing rivals like the Hyundai Santa Cruz. We test drove the 2024 Ford Maverick, and then reviewed the 2025 Maverick Hybrid just a few months ago. The former impressed us with its great economy and genuine usefulness, while the latter proved it could excel in a number of key areas, so the data reported by CR comes as no surprise to us.