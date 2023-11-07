How Reliable Are Ford's EcoBoost Engines?

Unless you're driving a V8 Mustang, electric vehicle, or a truck, chances are that your modern Ford has some variant of an EcoBoost engine. That's Ford's name for its line of turbocharged engines that are designed from the ground up to be both relatively powerful and fuel efficient.

Given the fact the engine line has been around since 2009, it begs asking how reliable Ford's tech really is? Ford is one of the largest automakers in the world that has pumped out a lot of EcoBoost motors over the years, and it's worth knowing whether or not you can rely on an engine from the Big Blue Oval.

The EcoBoost name has been given to a wide variety of engines, and determining the reliability of each and every engine would be next to impossible. That said, there are things you should be looking for if you are thinking of buying a truck, SUV, or car powered by one of Ford's turbocharged wonders.