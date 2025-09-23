Which 2025 Toyota Tacoma Trim Is The Most Powerful, Based On Horsepower?

With midsize trucks, power is important. Smaller than full-size trucks, mid-size rigs can be misconceived as underpowered or not up to the task of towing and hauling. With the recently redesigned Toyota Tacoma, though, that shouldn't be a problem. It has plenty of power from two available powertrains that outclass previous generations and its competitors.

The first available engine is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder called the i-Force that varies in the power it provides. On base SR trim levels, paired with Toyota's 8-speed automatic transmission, it puts out 228 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque. Switch over to the six-speed manual transmission and you get a bit more power: 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. On upper trim levels, connected to the automatic transmission again, the i-Force puts out 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. That's still not the tippy-top of the Tacoma mountain.

With the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, Toyota combines the 2.4-liter engine with a hybrid system for as much as 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. That's nearly 50 horsepower more than the previous-generation V6 model, and 200 lb-ft of torque more than the old six-cylinder engine. There are several trim levels for the Tacoma: Some are only available with the base engine, others only available with the hybrid, and some are available with both. Specifically, the i-Force Max with 326 horsepower can be had on the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, TRD-Pro, and Limited trim levels.