13 Useful Built-In macOS Apps You Might Not Know Exist

Do you need to format an external hard drive, secure your USB drive to keep unauthorized users out, or diagnose a malfunctioning storage device? Disk Utility is your best friend. Think of it like the macOS version of Windows' Disk Management, albeit much less intimidating and a lot more aesthetically pleasing. You can even do some things that Windows uses a separate utility to do, like encrypting drives. Everything you'd expect to find is available here — options to partition drives, wipe them entirely, eject them, or unmount them. First Aid is the Apple flavor of drive repair, performing a quick diagnostic that can fix most drive errors.

Disk Utility is a lot less likely to cause serious issues from an unseasoned user's mistake. Since macOS uses APFS for its system drives, there's no harm in creating a partition that you can remove later. Plus, Disk Utility provides useful graphics and clear descriptions to ensure you're doing exactly what you want to with your drives. It can also overwrite a used drive multiple times to prevent old data from being retrieved.

The only major downside to Disk Utility is compatibility. Apple's proprietary APFS file system does not play nicely with Windows or Linux. So while it's ideal to use APFS for your thumb drives and external hard drives because of how well it works on Mac, it may make it difficult to access your files on non-Apple devices.