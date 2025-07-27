5 Ways To Keep Unauthorized Users Out Of Your USB Drive

USB storage devices, particularly those from major brands, often come with their own proprietary encryption software. Popular examples are SanDisk's PrivateAccess, Lexar's DataShield, and Western Digital's WD Security. Since these are proprietary solutions, they may be preferred over others on this list because they're designed for easy setup with your hardware. Some manufacturers preload the install file onto a new drive to make it even easier. In the case of SanDisk's PrivateAccess, simply drag the install file onto your storage media, double-click it, and follow the steps to set a password.

There are some caveats with this approach. Number one, you may not (depending on the software) be able to access the files without the original encryption software; you'll need to download the appropriate software to access them on another computer. Number two, once you encrypt your files, you need the password to access them. There's nothing anyone can do to recover them if you forget it — and that applies to any form of encryption, including those detailed below.

Finally, your encryption software of choice is worth researching. The previous version of SanDisk's PrivateAccess (known as SanDisk SecureAccess) had a bug that made it easy to crack. The new PrivateAccess has a known vulnerability, too. If the vulnerabilities aren't putting your data at risk, they may affect usability. You'll find countless stories on forums of people who can no longer access their files because of bugs. We don't say this to scare you away from SanDisk specifically. Just do your research before trusting any program with your files.