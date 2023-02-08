How To Encrypt A Storage Device On MacOS, And Why You Might Need To

Encrypting a startup disk using FileVault is the most common method if you have a Mac. Apple's built-in encryption tool, FileVault, provides full-disk encryption, ensuring that all of the data stored on the startup disk is protected. This makes it easy to keep sensitive information, such as financial or personal data, secure from unauthorized access. It is important to note that FileVault only works for startup disks, not storage disks.

Open System Preferences and select Security & Privacy. Click on the FileVault tab. Click the Turn On FileVault button. Choose whether to store the recovery key with Apple or with you. Click Continue. Choose the users who can unlock the disk and reset their password, if necessary. Click Restart to begin the encryption process.

The encryption process can take a while, depending on the size of your startup disk and the amount of data stored on it. During the procedure, your computer may run slower than usual, so you should run the process when you don't need to access your computer. It's also important to note that if you choose to store your recovery key with Apple, you'll need to log in to your iCloud account. If you decide to keep it with you, you'll need to document it and store it somewhere safe.

Once the encryption process is complete, your startup disk will be encrypted, and you will need to log in with your account password to access your data.