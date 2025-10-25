5 Apple Devices You Might Want To Avoid In 2025

Apple released the AirPods Max in December of 2020, there still aren't any headphones quite like them. They're made out of aluminum, and have a Digital Crown and noise control button instead of a power and volume button. There's also no headphone jack, making these 100% wireless. Reviews for the AirPods Max have been generally favorable; they sound wonderful, they have incredible noise cancellation and transparency mode, and they benefit from Apple's instant device switching. They're designed to be put on when you need them and taken off (and forgotten about) when you don't, thanks to a clever ultra-low power mode when not in use.

However, the current model is now almost five years old and still costs $549; Apple only updated them with new colors and USB-C in 2024 — no new chip, no improved battery life. A new version is desperately needed. Users have been complaining for years that they're too heavy, the headband loses its elasticity, the bra-shaped "case" is a joke, and the low power mode has issues. There's even a lawsuit against Apple over the AirPods Max due to a condensation issue that risks permanently damaging the cans with normal use. We could go on.

Instead, take a look at Sony WH-1000XM6 instead of the AirPods Max. I've owned both and I can say without hesitation that the XM6 is one of the coolest gadgets released in 2025. You could also wait for the rumored AirPods Max 2 possibly coming to market in 2027, to which Apple will hopefully make serious changes.