What Is The Lawsuit Against Apple Over The AirPods Max Headphones?

In 2020, Apple introduced the AirPods Max as a wireless headphone that offers all the benefits of AirPods in an over-ear design. Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and spatial audio are some of Apple's over-ear headphone features. But soon after the device was released to the public, many complaints started surfacing online about problems with moisture building up inside the ear cups. Reddit, Twitter, and Apple forums were flooded with reports claiming a buildup of condensation when the headphones were used for a long time.

On April 23, 2025, a class action lawsuit was filed against Apple in the New York Federal Court by Arthur Apicella over the condensation issue in the AirPods Max. Arthur claims that the alleged defect is causing various performance issues, which a user definitely does not expect from one of the costliest wireless headphones present in the market. The report further accuses Apple of already knowing about the defect in the AirPods Max headphones before they were made available for purchase; still, they continued to sell them without alerting buyers about it.

That said, let's learn more about the lawsuit against Apple over the AirPods Max headphones. Also, check out what to do if your Apple wireless headphones are affected by condensation.