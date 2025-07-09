Nothing Headphones Vs. AirPods Max: How Do They Compare?

"Nothing" may be a bold name to pick for a brand competing in the crowded space of smartphones and wearables. However, this company's unique products have garnered a name for themselves. Although the company has been focusing more on smartphones recently, the launch of its Nothing Headphone (1) brings full circle its thoughtful design and interesting controls. The headphones are priced at $299, which puts them in a unique position in the lineup of ANC headphones.

On the other end of the spectrum but also known for their bold design are Apple's AirPods Max headphones. At $549, they cost nearly twice as much as Nothing's offering — granted, the AirPods Max is highly regarded as one of the best active noise canceling headphones you can buy. This is a decision made even easier if you're well engrossed in the Apple ecosystem already.

Given the price difference, the comparison isn't the most fair — those looking for a solid pair of ANC headphones that sound great and have close to $600 to spare probably won't be eyeing the Nothing Headphone (1). That said, they continue to follow Nothing's philosophy of embracing bolder designs and newer ways to interact with products. Compatibility-wise, both headphones play nice with Android, iOS, Windows, or macOS systems — though the AirPods Max lack support for Bluetooth multipoint, which makes switching between audio sources a touch slower — although this is a non-issue when shuffling between Apple products.