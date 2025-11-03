5 Free Apps You Should Install ASAP On A New Android Device

There are a lot of reasons why you should never trust free VPN services. As they say, if it's free, then you're the product. Free VPN companies have to make a profit somehow, so either they bombard you with ads and/or sell your data. Problem is, the best VPN services available all cost you. VPNs are useful tools for protecting yourself on public Wi-Fi and unblocking certain content, so it's worth having one. The only free VPN we can confidently recommend is Proton VPN.

Proton VPN says it's able to provide a free VPN option thanks to paying customers. While it's arguably a marketing tool to convince you to buy a plan, Proton doesn't have any plans to discontinue it or enact limits on free users. So while you won't get access to all VPN servers and protocols, you will get unlimited speed and bandwidth without ads or shady data-selling practices. Proton claims that the free VPN benefits from full privacy protections, i.e., not storing logs and being headquartered in a country with strong privacy laws. Frequent third-party audits continue to demonstrate that Proton lives up to its claims. It's easier to trust all of this because the full source code for Proton VPN is publicly available. The only other free VPN we would be comfortable using is Opera's VPN, but this is limited to its browser.

Do be aware that VPNs do not make you anonymous. The claims by VPN companies that they don't collect logs are difficult to verify. If anonymity is your goal, try the Tor Browser on Android. You can download Proton VPN from the Google Play Store here.