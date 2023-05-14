5 Android Apps That Are Worth The Money

Android phones are well-known for their versatility and personalization. Android owners have been able to place widgets on their home screens for years, install a library of versatile apps, change fonts and themes, and much more. The Google Play Store is littered with excellent applications that Android users can use for productivity, entertainment, fitness tracking, and a variety of other uses as well.

While many apps are free to download, some paid apps (or free downloads that benefit from a subscription plan later on) are actually worth the cost, and can make your phone an even more enriching tool for daily use. While every user will have their own priorities and use cases for their phone, there's a subsection of Android apps that are universally useful.

There's the news app category and the genre of tools that help add privacy and security to your device, but these are just some of the important additions you can make to the phone. These are just five of the most useful apps that you can buy to improve upon daily life with an Android device in your pocket.