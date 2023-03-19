How To Get More Use Out Of Your Android Widgets

Android widgets are a unique functionality that allows for varied multitasking and improved productivity across all aspects of your typical smartphone usage. Android phones were once the undisputed king of widget use, since for a long time, iPhone users did not have this feature.

However, with the rollout of iOS 16, widgets (dubbed "experiences") finally came to the screens of iPhone users, too. Even so, Android remains the pack leader when it comes to these functions. Improving the user experience through widget applications is something that's been engrained in the Android DNA for years. That being said, many Android users still don't take full advantage of the widget tools at their disposal.

Basic widget use will typically see an Android phone filled with app tiles as well as larger widget tools. The music player widget, for instance, allows you to play music and skip tracks without having to tap into the full music player app. Similarly, a calendar widget brings a tile that ranges from a small overview to a full screen monthly accounting to your phone, without requiring a tap on the app.

However, widgets can do much more. With these tools on your Android phone, you might be surprised at how far you can elevate your widget game.