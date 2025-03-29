Do You Need To Connect To A VPN On Public Wi-Fi? Here's What You Need To Know

Free public Wi-Fi is everywhere; there are over 550 worldwide hotspots, by some estimates. It's rare to find a coffee shop or mall without one, and some countries (such as Singapore) make it freely available to everyone in public spaces. In some cases, even U.S. airlines offer free Wi-Fi to everyone, including economy passengers. However, being so accustomed to having a free public hotspot at their beck and call, everywhere they go, has made people a bit too trusting. According to a 2023 Statista survey, about 20% of respondents used free Wi-Fi to work remotely and make financial transactions — i.e., do highly sensitive things. If you've spent any time at all on the internet, you've likely been told that you should only connect to public Wi-Fi through a virtual private network (VPN) to protect yourself. But do you really need to?

As you've probably guessed by now, it's not a simple yes or no. In some cases, VPNs are necessary to protect yourself on public networks, even if marketing teams have a tendency to overhype their abilities, but the majority of the time, the reason to connect to one is not the one you probably think. We're here to get to the bottom of when a VPN is necessary on public Wi-Fi, and when it's not — and if it's not, what the real threat might be.