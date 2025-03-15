12 Computer Hacking Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Now that we've established what hackers don't do, how can you actually protect yourself from their exploits? Spoiler alert — it's everything people have been telling you to do for years.

Update your devices promptly, use a password manager and strong passwords, never re-use passwords, and secure your accounts with two-factor authentication. Be cautious about the software you download, the files you open, and the links you click on. Never hand over account access to someone claiming to be IT or company support. Avoid risky online activities like torrenting. Keep up with the news so you know what security threats might be coming your way.

Essentially, have a constant attitude of skepticism and caution when on the internet. Even as tech companies pave over one vulnerability, hackers find another, and they're nothing if not clever with how they trick people. Love them or hate them, you have to give hackers a round of applause for thinking up things like evil twins and voice cloning scams, because these things are brutally effective.

Remember that at the end of the day, it's a numbers game. Hackers go for the majority, the low-hanging fruit, the people who aren't careful. By taking the precautions above, you're already doing more than the average person and are far less likely to be victimized. Some recent surveys have found, for example, that only a third of people actually use password managers. NordPass' most common password in 2022 was still — you guessed it – password. If you can do better than that, you're already miles ahead of the competition.

