6 Laughably Bad Depictions Of Technology From TV And Movies

Let's face it: Representations of technology — especially computers — in TV shows and movies have never exactly been what you could call "good." As computers and the internet became increasingly mainstream and normalized, a lot of that has improved, but it's still far from perfect and has even been laughable at times. Often, it's a gross distortion of what computers are capable of, something that's especially common in crime dramas and TV shows and the world of espionage. Think about how often you've seen a cop show, for example, where a low-resolution security video needs to be improved to identify a suspect, and all it takes is using some kind of automated "enhance" button. Even in 2025, the newest AI upscaling technology isn't close to good enough to produce those kinds of results.

Other examples run the gamut. Some may be technically accurate representations of an obscure real-world computer system, but one that's so unlikely to be used in real life that its usage in a TV show or movie is questionable. Emerging technologies often get treated as a lot more mysterious and powerful than they actually are. Rapid typing is, for some reason, often shown to be the most important thing that can be done to either hack a system or try to stop it from being hacked. Some concepts are grossly oversimplified, and some entire movies are just incredibly farfetched. Let's take a look at a half-dozen of the most memorably goofy examples.