Ethereum Hackers Just Pulled Off The Biggest Crypto Heist In History: Here's What Happened

The heist comes at an ascendant time for cryptocurrency. President Donald Trump is throwing his weight behind the technology and has hired several crypto evangelists to prominent positions in his government. Most notably, he nominated crypto backer Paul Atkins to head the SEC. He also launched a controversial Trump memecoin prior to taking office.

That, too, has been the victim of theft, with one woman suspected of stealing $800,000 worth of the Trump coin from an ex-boyfriend. Working alongside Trump is Elon Musk, a man well-known as a champion of the crypto community, who himself invests heavily in several coins. Most memorably, Musk is associated with the memecoin DOGE. Not coincidentally, DOGE is the name of the quasi-governmental department Musk now heads.

But this unprecedented heist is a reminder that cryptocurrency remains both a relatively new and unregulated type of digital asset. While the Bybit heist may be the largest crypto theft (and perhaps even the largest bank robbery in history), it is far from the first large-scale breach. In 2021, Poly Network was robbed for $600 million worth of crypto, and in 2022, blockchain platform Ronin was hit for $615 million in tokens.

