5 More Great Android Apps Not Enough People Know About

Pixel phones come with the Quick Tap feature, which allows you to double-tap the back of your phone to trigger an action. If you use a Galaxy phone, you can achieve similar functionality using the RegiStar GoodLock module. But what if you use some other Android phone? This is where Tap, Tap comes into play.

Tap, Tap is a port of Pixel's Quick Tap feature that turns the back of any Android phone into a virtual button. It supports over 50 actions that you can assign to the double-tap or triple-tap gesture. I've set up double-tap to summon Perplexity and triple-tap to take a screenshot. However, you can use it to toggle the flashlight, launch an app, or simulate a button press. Tap, Tap also lets you set up gates, which are situations where you don't want the app to run an action. It's useful when, say, you've set up a gesture to take screenshots, but don't want it to be triggered with your password manager app open on the screen.

Setting up Tap, Tap is easy. First, download the app and grant it the requested permissions. Then, ensure the "Enable Tap, Tap" button is toggled on. Next, tap "Double Tap" Actions, hit the "+ Add Action" button, and find and tap on an action to assign it to this gesture. Do the same for "Triple Tap Actions," if you want. Once set up, double-tap or triple-tap the back of your phone, and it'll trigger the assigned action.