How To Zip And Unzip Files On Android

Zipping files combines multiple files into a single compressed archive, making them easier to store and share. This is particularly useful when you need to send large numbers of files through email or messaging apps. Just as important is the ability to unzip those files, as it allows you to extract the contents of compressed archives and access the files you need.

Although the process of zipping and unzipping files has traditionally been associated with desktop computers, Android phones and tablets are also perfectly capable of handling these tasks. Whether you're on the go or prefer working from your smartphone or tablet, you can easily manage zip files directly from your Android device.

The best part? There's no need to download any third-party apps for this. You can create and extract zip files with ease using the Files by Google app on your Android phone or tablet. Let's see how.