The Google Pixel 7 Hidden Feature That Makes Taking Screenshots Even Easier

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best Android smartphones released in 2022. During October 2022's "Made by Google" launch event, the search giant unveiled both models with several new features, including Google One VPN, Clear Calling, and Photo Unblur, among others (via 9to5Google). All these features, along with the updates rolled out with Android 13, make the Pixel experience more refined and seamless. But what about taking screenshots? Do you still need to press multiple buttons to make a screen capture on your Pixel 7?

Taking a screenshot on Pixel phones has been the same for many years. On the screen you want to photograph, press the power and volume down buttons together. The screen capture then appears as a thumbnail toward the bottom left of the screen, and you can access it through Google Photos. But say you don't want to hold your phone in an awkward position to press both buttons simultaneously. Instead, let's you want to take a screenshot while using your Pixel 7 with one hand.

If you find yourself in this situation, there's good news for you. Have you ever seen those viral videos where someone taps on the back of their iPhone to take a screenshot? Well, there's a similar hidden feature on Pixels that could change the way you snap your screen.