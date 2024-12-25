How To Resize An Image On A Mac Or PC

When working with photos, resizing them is something you might need to do from time to time. This involves adjusting an image's dimensions — its width and height — to meet specific requirements. There are several reasons you may need to resize an image. For example, if you're uploading a photo to social media or a website and it exceeds the file size limit, resizing can help you meet those restrictions. Similarly, reducing the file size of large images can free up valuable storage space on your computer.

Whatever your reason may be, the good news is that you don't need to use any third-party photo editing software or web tools for this. Both Mac and Windows computers come equipped with built-in tools that make resizing images quick and easy. Whether you're working with a single image or need to resize multiple photos at once, these built-in tools can help you get the job done. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to resize images on both Mac and PC.