13 Of The Best Motorcycles Of The Last Decade

The motorcycle market in the U.S. is booming, and it's not because people are replacing their cars. Instead, it's all about getting a fix of riding pleasure. Once empty mountain passes are now filled with sounds from all sorts of motorcycles. Off-road trails are increasingly filled with rugged bikes, and backpacking adventures have become the new hot thing among two-wheelers. The freedom, excitement, and camaraderie in the motorcycle world are quite unique, so more people are riding bikes today than ever before.

Of course, this has led to the emergence of many new bike categories. The motorcycle market is as vibrant as ever; just in the last decade, we've seen many great bikes being launched, from hyper-fast superbikes to wildly competent adventure machines. Bikes are becoming faster and more exciting than ever, while also being easier to ride thanks to advanced rider assistance systems.

With that said, some motorcycles stood out from the pack by bringing a truly unique riding experience. Some outshone their rivals by offering thrills at the cheap, while others set a new benchmark in performance and capability. Either way, these were the bikes that defined the last decade and proved tremendously popular among enthusiasts. Let's dig in!