13 Of The Best Motorcycles Of The Last Decade
The motorcycle market in the U.S. is booming, and it's not because people are replacing their cars. Instead, it's all about getting a fix of riding pleasure. Once empty mountain passes are now filled with sounds from all sorts of motorcycles. Off-road trails are increasingly filled with rugged bikes, and backpacking adventures have become the new hot thing among two-wheelers. The freedom, excitement, and camaraderie in the motorcycle world are quite unique, so more people are riding bikes today than ever before.
Of course, this has led to the emergence of many new bike categories. The motorcycle market is as vibrant as ever; just in the last decade, we've seen many great bikes being launched, from hyper-fast superbikes to wildly competent adventure machines. Bikes are becoming faster and more exciting than ever, while also being easier to ride thanks to advanced rider assistance systems.
With that said, some motorcycles stood out from the pack by bringing a truly unique riding experience. Some outshone their rivals by offering thrills at the cheap, while others set a new benchmark in performance and capability. Either way, these were the bikes that defined the last decade and proved tremendously popular among enthusiasts. Let's dig in!
Kawasaki Ninja H2 / H2R (2015-Present)
Perhaps no other motorcycle made as large of a headline as the one-of-a-kind 2026 Kawasaki Ninja H2R. Truly, no other bike on the market is like it. This is a sportbike equipped with a supercharged 998cc four-cylinder engine, which produces a ludicrous 321.5 hp and 121.5 lb-ft of torque. For reference, BMW's racing homologation motorcycle, the M 1000 RR, produces 205 hp from its 998cc four-cylinder.
Yes, the H2R is a track-only motorcycle, but even then, it puts hypercars on notice with its performance potential. Like, it can reach over 260 mph! Two. Hundred. Sixty. Imagine the motion blur at that speed! Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the supercharger swallows 200 liters of air near the 14,000-rpm redline — every second! Frightening, right? Kawasaki knows that and implemented its Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM) to assist with launches, with a lightweight trellis frame and Öhlins rear shock taking care of handling.
For those not brave enough to unleash all 32 hp from the H2R, Kawasaki made a street-oriented variant — the H2. With 240 hp and 104.9 lb-ft of torque, the H2 looks much tamer in comparison, but it's still faster than any other superbike on the market. The top speed on the H2 is limited to 186 mph, but that's true for any other superbike. Crucially, it retains the menacing looks from the H2R, with most of the aerodynamic enhancements.
Ducati Panigale V4 / V4 R (2018-Present)
Since its launch in 2017, the exotic Panigale V4 has set new standards in the superbike category. As you'd expect from a Ducati, the bike has a unique V4 engine that produces more power than its inline-4 contemporaries, while allowing for a slimmer, wind-cheating bike.
In the latest 2025 Panigale V4, the Desmosedici Stradale V4 1,103cc unit produces 216 hp, or 225 hp with the track-only Akrapovic exhaust, which gets really close to the supercharged Kawasaki H2. But is the 2025 Kawasaki Panigale V4 too much for the road? Well, it's true you can really only experience its full potential on the track. However, the Panigale V4 is a light (423 pounds) flickable bike that's fun to ride at lower speeds, too. Upgrading to the V4 S model should make it even better to ride, thanks to the Öhlins NPX 30 fork, Öhlins TTX 36 shock, and Öhlins steering damper.
Still, the V4 R WorldSBK championship homologation special is the most track-focused Panigale of the bunch. Due to regulations, it has a smaller 998cc V4 engine, but it still produces 218 hp. Moreover, the Panigale V4 R weighs just 411 pounds, and comes with even more advanced aerodynamics, which brought Ducati the 2025 WorldSBK Manufacturers' Title.
Yamaha MT‑09 (2013-Present)
Ever since the introduction of the first-gen model in 2013, the Yamaha MT-09 has been one of the best naked motorcycles on the market. Handsome, fun to ride, and fast (847cc cross-plane three-cylinder with 113 hp), the MT-09 quickly resonated with buyers around the world.
Still, the second-gen model, launched in 2021, upped the ante quite significantly. With a brand-new, futuristic design and larger 890cc that produced 119 hp, the MT-09 MkII became an even bigger magnet for buyers. The characterful, three-cylinder engine only added to its appeal. It sounds throaty, yet refined, and gets angrier as the revolutions go up.
Still, it's the riding dynamics that set the MT-09 apart from the competition. Thanks to the relatively low 417-pound curb weight, Yamaha's hyper naked bike is agile, while the quickshifter allows for very smooth shifts. It's a bike you'll want to ride every day, no matter the environment. Highways. Twisty roads. Urban streets. You name it, the MT-09 delivers.
And frankly, for the performance and mechanical sophistication it offers, the MT-09 is a steal. In the U.S., it starts at just $11,424 with destination charges, which is significantly cheaper than the Ducati Monster 937 SP ($15,995) and Triumph Street Triple 765 RS ($13,925).
Triumph Street Triple Mk V (2013-Present)
In the hyper naked bike category, the Triumph Street Triple would be the arch-rival to the Yamaha MT-09. In fact, Triumph's motorcycle started the three-cylinder naked motorcycle craze back in 2007, replacing the four-cylinder Speed Four. Powered by the 675cc engine from the Daytona 675, good for 108 hp, the Speed Triple brought excitement to the naked bike segment.
Today, the Street Triple is in its fifth generation, and it's better than ever. Powered by a 765cc engine, it produces 118 hp in the R model and 128 hp in the RS model. The Street Triple 765 RS also has adjustable rear Öhlins STX40 monoshock, Brembo Stylema four-caliper front brakes, and grippier Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V3 tires.
Yup, the Street Triple is more powerful than the MT-09, despite the smaller capacity engine. According to a comparison at Visor Down, the Street Triple 765 RS is a more refined bike and generally easier to ride. However, the MT-09 is more exciting thanks to the torquier engine and edgy handling.
In isolation, though, you'll have a lot of fun riding the Street Triple. It's one of the best-sounding Triumph motorcycles ever made, with more of a racy sound signature than the MT-09. It also revs to 12,500 rpm, higher than its closest rival.
Suzuki GSX-8S (2023-Present)
Suzuki's recently introduced GSX-8S might lack the uniqueness of its three-cylinder rivals, but it's still a very accomplished and fun-to-ride naked motorcycle. Besides, its 776cc parallel twin packs a lot of punch at low revs, thanks to the V-twin-like 270° firing pattern. It produces 82 hp at 8,500 rpm and 57.5 lb-ft of torque at 6,800 rpm, enough for a spirited ride down a twisty road.
The GSX-8S' chassis feels very approachable, too, making the GSX-8S an excellent performance bike for inexperienced riders. Still, experienced riders can also push the GSX-8S to its limits and enjoy the stability it offers. Looking at the specs, it's hard not to notice the surprisingly high 445-pound curb weight. However, Suzuki was able to mask that quite well. Moreover, the GSX-8S is a very thin, compact bike, which makes it much easier and more comfortable to ride — even on longer journeys. Adding to that is Suzuki's Cross Balancer, which makes the already refined engine even smoother.
Nonetheless, the biggest draw to Suzuki's brand-new fun bike is the $9,809 starting price. Yes, it doesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals, but you can't beat Japanese reliability, especially given the under-stressed nature of the engine. The standard equipment is stellar, too. Quickshifter with slip-assist clutch. Traction control. Five-inch color display. For the price, that's hard to beat!
BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure (2019-2024)
Go into any motorcycle club, and you'll probably see many bikers riding BMW's R 1250 GS, as well as its more rugged Adventure version. Its predecessor, the R 1200 GS, was already the ultimate adventure machine, making the R 1250 GS the de-facto standard among riders covering long distances on all sorts of terrain.
What sets BMW's touring machine apart is its unique set of characteristics. It's big and heavy but has a boxer engine that keeps the center of gravity low, so it's nice and easy to throw around corners. The comfort it offers is unmatched, both in terms of ride quality and seating room. Oh, and the Adventure model has true off-road credentials, without damaging the long-distance capabilities.
But of course, it's the air/liquid-cooled 1,254cc boxer twin that steals the show here. It produces 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 105 lb-ft of torque at 6,250, makes an easy work of the 549-pound curb weight. Moreover, thanks to BMW's advanced ShiftCam technology, which optimizes valve timing and lift, the engine pulls smoothly at any rpm.
For 2025, BMW introduced the improved R 1300 GS, which has a larger 1,300cc unit good for 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque. The brand-new bike also weighs less (523 pounds) and has a newly developed chassis. So, despite costing $20,275, the R 1300 GS should again be at the top of the adventure game.
Honda Africa Twin (2015-Present)
The Africa Twin might not possess the long-distance capabilities of BMW's R 1250 GS. It's less powerful, too. Still, it's by far the better bike for off-road adventures. It has an electronically adjustable, long-travel SHOWA telescopic inverted fork, so it handles uneven terrains more efficiently. The Africa Twin is slightly lighter (527 pounds), too, and its seat is closer to the ground, giving you more control at low speeds.
Africa Twin's off-road credentials aren't all that surprising. After all, it's one of Honda's most popular nameplates, honed at the Paris-Dakar Rally. However, unlike its 650/750cc predecessors, the latest Africa Twin comes with a much larger 1,083cc parallel twin, good for 101 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque. Yes, it's not as powerful as the R 1250 GS. In isolation, though, it's a very potent machine, with smooth power delivery throughout the rpm range.
At $15,574, the entry-level Africa Twin is also priced fairly, especially considering Honda's traditionally excellent reliability. Still, you might also want to consider the Africa Twin DCT, which comes with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Purists of course don't like the idea, but the DCT makes things much more comfortable for the rider. Oh, and you can use the manual mode if you wish.
Yamaha Ténéré 700 (2019-Present)
If you wanted an Africa Twin, only smaller, lighter, and crucially, cheaper, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 should fit the bill. Obviously, with its smaller, 689cc that produces 72 hp and 51 lb-ft of torque, Yamaha's popular adventure bike can't compete with the big boys. Still, while it won't win you races, the parallel twin pulls well from low rpm. Besides, the Ténéré 700 also weighs just 459 pounds, which makes it a much more manageable off roader.
For 2025, Yamaha improved the already good suspension, which made the bike much more stable on rough surfaces. The forward-biased seat, particularly on the new model, brings the Ténéré 700 close to dual-sport territory. Oh, and there is even a "Rally Edition" model, which draws inspiration from the nameplate's successful Paris-Dakar Rally outings. With an even more upright seating position, better protection, and an Akrapovič slip-on muffler, the Ténéré 700 Rally Edition offers an even better off-roading experience.
The most exciting part — it doesn't cost a fortune to have off-road fun with the Ténéré 700. At $11,599 for the entry-level model, it's one of the best adventure bikes for the money. Yes, it's not a premium motorcycle, but it delivers where it really matters — in the riding experience.
KTM 890 Adventure (2021-Present)
KTM's history is synonymous with off-road-capable bikes. So, it's somewhat unsurprising that its 890 Adventure motorcycle is one of the best around. Although equipped with a smaller 889cc engine, the KTM 890 Adventure is close to the Honda Africa Twin in terms of performance, producing healthy 103 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque. The parallel twin is the highlight of the 890 Adventure, producing some serious oomph for such a small engine.
At 432 pounds, the bike is relatively lightweight, too, which further helps with performance. Crucially, the low weight makes the KTM 890 Adventure much more manageable on off-road trails. The bike's suspension also irons out even the harshest trails, giving you real confidence in the wild.
The tougher 890 Adventure R is even better at these things; in fact, it might be the best adventure bike off the beaten path. With a more capable WP fully adjustable fork up front, higher ground clearance, and wider, Mitas E-09 tires, the 890 Adventure R will stop at nothing! The 890 Adventure R is the only model you can get in the U.S. currently, with a base price of $16,549. Not cheap, but also not much for a serious enthusiast machine.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (2023-Present)
The Royan Enfield Himalayan 450 adventure bike isn't the fastest around. Nor the most capable. However, it can take you to the same places as bikes twice or thrice its price. Slowly, but surely. At just $5,499, the Himalayan 450 is closer to the price of a scooter, yet it's a fully featured, fun-to-ride, off-road-capable adventure bike.
Of course, the Himalayan 450 is no speed demon. Its 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine produces just 39.4 hp and 29.5 lb-ft of torque. Still, it's an upgrade over the Himalayan 411, which was already one of the best Royal Enfield motorcycles ever made, despite its air-cooled 24.3-hp engine.
Speed doesn't matter, fun does. That's what the Himalayan has always been about. Its cool, retro design tickles you to go on a fun adventure — even in the Himalayas. There, the long-travel Showa suspension is capable enough to keep you engaged. Hard to believe? This bike was specifically designed to tackle the highest mountains on Earth. Please do boast about that to your BMW R 1300 GS buddies. And, no, this doesn't mean the Himalayan 450 is a dud on paved roads. In fact, its balanced chassis can even spice up the twisties. Heck, it's even relatively comfortable over bumps.
Ducati Scrambler (2015-Present)
The Scrambler is Ducati's cheapest motorcycle, and it's a thrilling machine for both beginners and seasoned riders — as it has been throughout the nameplate's history. This is a bike you'll buy to ride anywhere. Urban streets. Twisty roads. Light off-roading. Heck, it looks so cool, you can even arrive with a Scrambler at a ball, and it won't raise an eyebrow. It really gives you freedom like few other bikes on the market. The fact that it starts at just $9,995 means that you won't need to worry about damaging its bodywork.
That's cheap for a bike that carries the Ducati badge. Fortunately, it doesn't mean the Scrambler is underpowered. With a 803cc parallel-twin engine that produces 73 hp and 48.1 lb-ft of torque, the latest Scrambler has a plenty of oomph, even for overtaking, thanks to the meaty midrange. The air-cooled unit also has plenty of character; it sounds awesome and generates quite a lot of heat when stationary — for better or worse. At 408 pounds, the Scrambler is also relatively light for its class, which translates into agile handling. Meanwhile, the soft suspension allows you to venture off the beaten track and explore some dirt and gravel roads.
Harley-Davidson Street Glide & Road Glide (2024-Present)
How do you make a long-distance cruiser that's also fun to ride in the twisties? Harley Davidson has the answer with its latest Street Glide and Road Glide motorcycles. Both utilize a 1,917cc liquid-cooled Milwaukee-Eight V-twin, good for 105 hp and 130 lb-ft of torque. That's 22% more horsepower and 19% more torque than their predecessors, made even more effective by the weight reduction in both bikes.
In other words, both these bikes have performance-bike-level oomph in traffic and on the highway. In true Harley Davidson fashion, the engine is very smooth, too, making long-distance cruises super comfortable. The aerodynamic front fairing — fixed on the Road Glide and movable on the Street Glide — further helps with rider comfort. Still, the reason why these motorcycles are some of the best cruisers around is that they also handle corners well, despite weighing almost twice as much as most bikes on this list.
That's particularly true for the Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide RR, which handles almost like a performance bike. The limited-production model also houses a larger 2,147cc engine, which produces 155 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque. Still, CVO models are very expensive, so stick to the regulars if you're on a tight budget.
Honda GL1800 Gold Wing (2018-Present)
The Honda Gold Wing remains the gold standard in the cruiser category. Shocker, we know. It offers couch-level comfort on two wheels yet remains relatively easy to ride. You can put your significant other in the back, cover hundreds of miles, and not complain about back pain on your coffee break. Your hands and legs will feel fresh, too.
The DCT version with the dual-clutch automatic is even more relaxed. It's a 'leave it do its thing' experience, especially when paired with the cruise control feature. And the tech features don't stop there — the latest Gold Wing even comes with a built-in navigation that also supports Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.
Gold Wing's flat-six engine is what makes everything tick. The 1,833cc unit is exceptionally smooth, but it can also wake up the boy racer inside you with its sonorous high-rpm character. With 124 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque on tap, it's potent, too, and combines effectively with the surprisingly nimble chassis.