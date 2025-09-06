5 Of The Best-Sounding Triumph Motorcycles Ever Built
Motorcycle riders consider sound quality as one of the most important factors when evaluating their vehicles. Triumph has established its brand identity through design excellence and performance capabilities, as well as distinctive engine sounds that set its bikes apart from all other road vehicles. The brand has maintained a reputation for producing motorcycles that deliver exceptional handling and distinctive audio characteristics through its triple- and twin-cylinder engine designs.
Modern regulations have compelled manufacturers to tone down their exhaust systems, but Triumph continues to preserve character. The howl of a Daytona, the rumble of a Bobber, or the crisp growl of a Street Triple all highlight how varied yet distinctive the lineup can be.
We've narrowed the list to five of the best-sounding Triumph motorcycles ever built by looking at a mix of rider feedback and firsthand impressions from the road and track. Engine layout was a key factor, since Triumph's triples and parallel-twins each produce distinct notes that set them apart from rivals. We prioritized bikes praised for exhaust tone and induction growl rather than just raw volume. Longevity also mattered. Machines that left a lasting impact on riders and still earn recognition years after launch made the cut. Finally, we selected models spanning various segments to reflect Triumph's diverse sound legacy.
Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS carries forward a formula that has made it one of the most respected middleweight nakeds on the market. Triumph reworked the engine with new pistons, con-rods, a revised combustion chamber, and an updated valvetrain. The result is 128 horsepower at 12,000 rpm and 59 lb-ft of torque at 9,500 rpm. Numbers aside, the three-cylinder soundtrack is part of the package, and the RS has a distinctive bark that sets it apart from its four-cylinder rivals.
On the chassis side, the RS gets serious hardware. Fully adjustable Showa big piston forks handle the front, while an Öhlins STX40 shock manages the rear. Brembo Stylema calipers provide stopping power with plenty of confidence. At 415 pounds wet, it's still a lightweight package, and the balance between agility and stability is what makes it stand out in its class.
Tech features include cornering ABS, ride modes, and an up-and-down quickshifter. Cruise control is available as an option, and a 5-inch TFT display offers multiple layouts, though some riders find none of them ideal. Ergonomics remain neutral and natural, making it easy to ride fast in the twisties while still manageable in daily use.
Competition in the middleweight naked segment is fierce, with Yamaha's MT-09 SP and Ducati's Monster offering strong alternatives. But the Street Triple 765 RS continues to make its case with linear but exciting power delivery, and an exhaust note that's hard to fault.
Triumph Daytona 675
When Triumph launched the Daytona 675 in 2006, it was a bold move. Instead of following the Japanese formula of 600cc inline-fours, Triumph built a three-cylinder supersport. It worked. Early reviews crowned it a great British sportsbike.
The 675cc triple made between 123 and 126 horsepower, depending on the year, backed by around 53 lb-ft of torque. That spread gave it usable power across the rev range rather than relying solely on a high-rpm rush. Combined with its narrow frame and lightweight chassis, it was agile in a way that surprised riders used to four-cylinder rivals. By 2009, Triumph sharpened the formula with a facelifted version, and in 2013, the Daytona 675 reached its peak with an even more refined engine and sharper styling.
The aluminum twin-spar chassis delivered precise feedback, making it feel telepathic on track and twisty roads. The 675R variant pushed things further with Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and race-focused ABS. It wasn't the most comfortable bike in daily use, but it was tractable enough to survive city riding when needed. The Daytona's howl, mixing induction growl with exhaust rasp, remains one of its lasting appeals. Though discontinued in 2017, the Daytona 675 proved that a middleweight could be more than just another 600.
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has always been the hooligan of the naked bike world, but the latest version sharpens that reputation with serious engineering. At its core is an all-new 1160cc triple, pushing out 180 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque. It revs harder and delivers a howl that justifies Triumph's claim that it's the best-sounding Speed Triple yet.
The weight of the 1200 RS is down to 437 pounds (198kg), making this the lightest and most agile Speed Triple ever. The new aluminum twin-spar frame, narrower bodywork, and more aggressive riding position give it road presence without feeling unwieldy. On track, it's stable at high speeds and responsive when tipped into corners, while still holding comfort on rough roads thanks to its suspension package.
The Speed Triple 1200 RS is one of just four bikes with Öhlins SmartEC3 semi-active suspension, a system typically reserved for superbikes like Ducati's Panigale V4S. With a thumb press, you can switch between plush touring comfort and razor-sharp track settings. Combined with Brembo Stylema brakes and Metzeler Racetec RR tires, the hardware is both track-ready and livable for day-to-day use.
Electronics tie it all together. A 5-inch TFT, five riding modes, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, wheelie control, quickshifter, and cruise control come standard. At $19,995, the Speed Triple undercuts rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V4S by a significant margin. Aggressive, versatile, and fast, it's Triumph's most complete Speed Triple yet.
Triumph Trident 660
The Triumph Trident 660 offers riders an entry into the middleweight roadster segment, featuring a triple-cylinder engine that sets it apart from its twin-cylinder rivals. Its 660cc three-cylinder produces 81 horsepower at 10,250 rpm and 47 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm, with over 90% of that torque available through most of the rev range. That translates into smooth, usable power whether you're pulling away in traffic or pushing it higher in the revs. An A2 restriction kit is available, making it suitable for new riders as well.
The Trident weighs 417 pounds (189kg) wet while maintaining a lightweight and agile design. The combination of a steel tubular chassis with a 55.2-inch wheelbase and 24.6-degree rake enables fast steering while maintaining stability during high speeds. The Showa suspension system works with Nissin brakes to deliver strong control, while the standard Michelin Road 5 tires provide stability. The ergonomics of this bike feature a low 805mm seat height and a slim design, which makes it simple to handle when stopped.
One of the Trident's biggest draws is its sound. The underslung silencer delivers the distinctive Triumph triple note. It's a soundtrack that helps the 660 feel more special than most of its competitors. Technology includes Road and Rain riding modes, switchable traction control, ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a clear TFT/LCD display with smartphone connectivity.
Triumph Scrambler 1200
The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is a modern take on classic stripped-down customs, combining old-school looks with modern engineering. At its heart is the 1,200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin, shared with the Bonneville T120 but tuned differently for more low-end punch. It makes 76 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 78 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, delivered with a strong pull in every gear. Slash-cut pipes fire the sound straight at the rider, giving the Bobber a deep, satisfying rumble that feels authentic to its style.
Standard equipment includes ride-by-wire technology along with traction control, ABS, two riding modes, and cruise control on newer models. A single round gauge presents both analog and digital information through its display of gear position, fuel level, range, and trip data without overwhelming the rider. The Bobber features premium construction through its hidden wiring system, floating tractor seat design, bobbed fenders, and throttle bodies that resemble carburetors.
Handling is better than you'd expect from its low-slung design and 553-pound wet weight. A Showa fork and rear monoshock keep it stable through corners, though bumps reveal the suspension's limits. Twin Brembo front discs add solid stopping power, while the wide bar helps it turn in with ease. Range is improved with a 3.2-gallon tank, good for nearly 200 miles at around 61 mpg.