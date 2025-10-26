How To Make Your Phone Last Longer Than You Thought Possible

A decade or so ago, people were replacing their smartphones frequently, sometimes every year. Phones were making such huge leaps and bounds back then that it was worth it. Not anymore. Upgrades are now incremental at best, and a phone you bought five years ago is often still good enough to be daily-driven even today. Phones went from giving you two years of security updates to seven, like the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Samsung phones now last longer, and the average lifespan of an iPhone is equally extensive. Physical durability and repairability have become bigger selling points.

Despite this, people still only hold on to their phones for about three years max before replacing them. So let's suppose you want to go well beyond that number into five years, maybe even the full seven supported by Google, Samsung, and iPhone — or longer. What do you need to do?

The following is a list of things you can try on both the hardware and software front to squeeze every last minute of life out of a smartphone. These tips apply to both newer phones and ones you've already had for a while. To round things out, we'll tell you how to select phones that promise the longest lifespan, and whether Android or iPhone is preferable for longevity.