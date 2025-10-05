Do Apple Updates Really Make Your iPhone Slower?

Every year, a major iOS update lands with new features and security patches. But the same question keeps coming back: do these updates make your iPhone slower? The short answer is complicated. Apple designs each update to support as many iPhones as possible, often going back five or six years. That means older devices like the iPhone 11 (launched in 2019) were still running iOS 18 in 2024, and even iOS 26 in 2025, although it's dropping compatibility for older models than that. That's because modern features built for the latest chips don't always play well with aging hardware.

In practice, that translates into longer app load times, reduced responsiveness, or more battery drain after updating. Sometimes, the slowdown is temporary. Background indexing, system tweaks, and bug fixes often cause sluggishness in the first few days after installation. Apple usually smooths things out in follow-up updates. Still, older hardware has limits.

That gap has fueled years of suspicion. Apple has been fined in the past for slowing down devices without telling users. The company now admits it reduces performance on older batteries to prevent unexpected shutdowns, but it also gives users the choice to disable the feature. Whether it's intentional or just the natural result of newer software on older silicon, the outcome for many users is the same: their phones feel slower after an update.