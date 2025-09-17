iOS 18.7 Vs. iOS 26: What's The Difference?

The major yearly software updates from Apple have finally started rolling out. As expected, the biggest share for Apple enthusiasts is on the iOS side of the ecosystem, and they are in for a big surprise this time around. Interestingly, the hot arrival of iOS 26 also tags alongside the release of another update, iOS 18.7, via the stable channel. So, what's the big difference? Well, think of iOS 18.7 as just an incrementally updated version of iOS 18 from last year, but with no major changes in terms of design or features. It's targeted at older iPhones that are no longer eligible for the iOS 26 update.

So, should you ignore the update, since it's nowhere near as flashy as iOS 26 and doesn't add any new features? Quite the opposite. If you get the update notification for iOS 18.7 on your aging iPhone, you should update it as soon as possible because it also patches a bunch of security flaws and related vulnerabilities, which essentially means your device will be safer against malicious attacks.

One of these vulnerabilities could allow a malicious application to "monitor keystrokes without user permission," according to Apple, which would mean sensitive information such as login details and banking-related data could be at risk of theft. Others had the potential to start a denial-of-service problem and allow a shortcut to circumvent sandbox limitations. Simply put, you should install the iOS 18.7 update on your iPhone without a second thought.