The Most Difficult Modern iPhone To Repair (According To iFixit)

The iPhone 14 didn't bomb iFixit's scale because its hardware was overly complex. Ironically, Apple redesigned it to be easier to crack open. The real problem lies in the software. Apple's "parts pairing" system requires that new components be registered and authenticated by Apple's servers. In practice, this means that even if you swap a battery, display, or camera with a genuine Apple replacement, the phone may disable features or flood you with warnings unless Apple's own software "authorizes" the repair. It's like replacing a car tire only to be told the engine won't start unless the dealership approves it. You really shouldn't need Apple's permission to install a new screen or battery on a phone you already own.

This is why the entire iPhone 14 lineup (base, Plus, and Pro) ended up with a measly four out of 10 repairability score. It's an ironic verdict because, at launch, iFixit initially rated the iPhone 14 a more generous seven out of 10. It even called it "the most repairable iPhone in years" before backtracking once the software shackles came to light, which is the ugly reality about iPhone repairs. That, plus it is both difficult and expensive to replace the rear glass on the Pro models.

For context, a four out of 10 doesn't mean "unfixable," but it does mean "harder than it needs to be." So despite its friendlier internals, the iPhone 14s still earn the crown as the most frustrating modern iPhone to repair. In contrast, the newer iPhone 15 and 16 models jumped back up to seven out of 10, thanks to a design that separates screen repairs from rear access and uses screws and clips for easier reassembly.