5 Of The Best USB Gadgets Of 2025 So Far (According To Users)
Apart from the fact that USB-C is a reversible port that's a lot more convenient to use than Micro USB and USB-A, it's also superior in terms of functionality. A single USB-C port on your smartphone or laptop can be used to plug in a plethora of different accessories that add functionality or improve an existing feature. For instance, plugging in a USB-C dock to your MacBook can provide you with a bunch of additional ports, including HDMI, SD card slots, Ethernet, and more. Similarly, a single USB-C cable can extend your laptop's display via a monitor while also charging the computer via the same cable. Given that USB-C is highly versatile, several manufacturers have created a range of interesting gadgets that leverage its functionality.
We picked some of the best USB-C gadgets launched in 2025 that give your devices the ability to do more. From storage devices and dongles that allow you to interface more devices with your existing ones to portable battery packs that extend your device's runtime in a pinch, these USB-C gadgets can be used with several devices depending on your workflow. We've made sure to include gadgets for various types of users, so that everyone can take advantage of these awesome USB-C gizmos. These are all gadgets released in 2025, so they have the latest features and are compatible with the most recent devices.
Sharge Disk Pro
Among all the USB-C gadgets launched in 2025, the Sharge Disk Pro seems like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, not just in terms of aesthetics but also functionality. That's because it's packed with a wealth of functionality. For starters, the Sharge Disk Pro is an external SSD that supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, enabling file transfers at speeds of up to 10 Gbps. It comes in three configurations — 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB. These are specs that are pretty common for external storage devices. So if you think there's nothing special about the Sharge Disk Pro, wait till you hear about its additional features. There's a built-in cable to connect the Disk Pro either to your smartphone or computer. Using this, the Disk Pro doubles up as a dock for your devices, allowing you to connect external devices via the built-in ports.
You get one USB-C, two USB-A, and an HDMI port — all built into a tiny SSD enclosure that's the size of a credit card. The Sharge Disk Pro even has MagSafe compatibility, so it sticks onto the back of your iPhone. If you're a content creator and want to shoot in 4K ProRAW on your new iPhone 17 Pro Max, connect the SSD via the USB-C port and attach it to the back of the phone while recording. The additional USB-C port on the device lets you connect an external mic, while the HDMI port allows you to connect an external monitor. At $199, the Sharge Disk Pro is one of the most functional USB-C gadgets launched in 2025.
Elgato Facecam 4K
Elgato is known for some cool desk accessories that are primarily targeted towards gamers, but can also be used by streamers and any other multitasking mavens. A good example of that is the Elgato Stream Deck. You can program different apps, scenarios, and controls on the Stream Deck that you can then trigger with just the press of a button. While the Stream Deck has been around for a while, Elgato's Facecam 4K, released in 2025, is also shaping up to become a handy accessory. It's not just for gamers and content creators but also for those who work from home and attend online meetings, or for professors who conduct online classes and want to showcase the best version of themselves on camera. It is among the few webcams available that can stream in 4K at 60fps.
It provided DSLR-like controls via the companion app, which means you can adjust parameters like focus, white balance, contrast, and brightness. Elgato utilizes Sony's Starvis 2 sensor for exceptional picture quality, complemented by HDR processing to ensure the video output appears optimal when streamed online. As per users, the Facecam 4K performs well in low-light situations, and the software is easy to use. Reviews also mention that the video quality is far superior compared to some other alternatives that are priced higher than the Elgato Facecam 4K. If you don't want to compromise on your look when on a video call, this is the camera to get.
Razer Chroma handheld dock
This one's for all you gamers out there. The Razer Chroma handheld dock is a multipurpose docking station that supports a variety of devices. While it's technically designed for gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED or ROG Ally X, Razer mentions you can use the Chroma with tablets and even PCs. The Razer Chroma plugs into devices with a USB-C port and adds several additional ports to it. There's a single USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. If you're gaming at home using your handheld and plugging in an Ethernet cable via the Razer Chroma, you'll get a stable internet connection that's much more reliable than Wi-Fi. Additionally, the dock allows you to connect your console to a large screen, such as a monitor or TV, for an enhanced viewing experience.
Use the three USB-A ports to connect wired controllers or peripherals like keyboards and mice to further extend the functionality of your setup. Razer has included a thoughtful feature on the Chroma in the form of a foldable stand that can be used to dock a tablet or a handheld in the upright position. This is useful if you're going to be using the display on your device while it's docked. According to users, this is a reliable dock with excellent build quality that performs its function without any hassle.
Anker Prime Thunderbolt 5 docking station
Speaking of docks, the Anker Prime Thunderbolt 5 dock is an extremely powerful gadget if your workflow involves a lot of data transfer via external devices, or if you want to plug in multiple high-res monitors. For starters, Thunderbolt 5 docks are quite rare — especially in this form factor, which makes them easy to carry around. This is exactly why the dock is slightly pricey compared to other alternatives with a similar number of ports. The magic of Thunderbolt 5 lies in the fact that you can transfer data at speeds of up to 120 Gbps using the Anker Prime dock — which is among the fastest you can get. Anker claims its Thunderbolt 5 connection can transfer 150GB in just 25 seconds.
Apart from faster data transfer speeds, the Anker Prime dock allows you to connect up to two 8K monitors simultaneously to a Thunderbolt 5 laptop. As for ports, you get three Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports — one upstream port that connects to the laptop, and two downstream ports for peripherals. Then, there's a choice between HDMI and DisplayPort 2.1 for output, along with an Ethernet port for wired internet. There are three USB-A ports, two standard USB-C ports with up to 45W of power delivery, SD and microSD card slots, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. This is an absolute beast of a dock that even charges the connected laptop at 140W.
Ugreen Nexode 20,000mAh power bank
Ugreen has been churning out some excellent gadgets recently, and the brand's Nexode 20,000mAh power bank is a prime example. Its capacity is sufficient to charge a smartphone multiple times or even a mid-sized laptop while also being airline-safe. It's not just about the capacity, though. The Ugreen Nexode power bank supports up to 165W of fast charging, which means you can simultaneously charge a laptop at 100W and a smartphone at 65W. Moreover, the power bank can also accept an input of 100W, so you can charge it fully in under two hours. This is an excellent feature for frequent travelers, since they won't have to wait long to top off the power bank.
There are two other intriguing features of the Ugreen Nexode power bank: a built-in retractable cable and a functional display that gives you information about the battery. The built-in cable is super-handy because you don't have to carry a separate cable with you to charge your devices. Just pull it out of its cavity and plug it in. That said, you also get an additional USB-C and USB-A port for your own cables. The display not only indicates the remaining battery level but also the power output and input when charging, along with the time required for a full charge. If you're a frequent traveler, this is essentially the only power bank you'll need to meet all your charging requirements.
How we picked these gadgets
Since USB-C is so versatile, there are hundreds of devices that qualify for this list. However, we decided to pick gadgets that add true value to the end consumer, while also being reasonably priced. The gadgets included are useful for a wide range of consumers, which means you can take advantage of them whether you're a student, content creator, or corporate employee. All of these gadgets have multiple use cases, allowing you to use them at home or your workplace, and they are also portable, making them easy to move around. So if you work out of a cafe or a co-working space from time to time, the small footprint of these gadgets will surely come in handy.
Apart from the functionality itself, value considerations were made based on feedback from user reviews on trusted online storefronts where these products are listed and sold. User reviews indicate whether a product is genuinely helpful and if any fundamental flaws render it unsuitable for use. We've also ensured that we include personal experiences of using the product wherever applicable, so that you have a better idea of how the product can be utilized to its full potential and what its different use cases are.