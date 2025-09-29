5 Things You Should Never Plug Into Your Laptop's USB Ports (And Why)

While we're all collectively on our way to a wireless future, there are plenty of ways cables are still important in our modern world, especially if we don't have internet access or want a stable connection. In the past, many devices used separate ports and cables for both charging and data transfer. But with time, the arrival of newer technology has made it possible for the USB port to fulfill both these functions effectively. So while many of the ports have come and gone, even the smallest and thinnest laptops are still manufactured with USB ports. Through the years, USBs have remained essential for laptops, especially for users who rely on a lot of peripherals.

Due to active efforts by legislators like those from the European Union, many technology manufacturers have also committed to the standardization of USB-C systems in devices. However, even if a lot of things can be physically plugged into these ports, it doesn't mean you should. Similar to how there are things you shouldn't plug into your TV's USB ports, the same applies for things that go into your laptop ports as well. Plus, your laptop will tend to have a host of other important documents and access to professional and personal information. Because of this, it's an even bigger target for bad actors or can make your life more difficult if it's compromised. So, if you want to save yourself a load of hassle, here are some things you should avoid plugging into your USB port.