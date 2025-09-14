5 Things You Should Never Plug Into Your TV's USB Ports (And Why)

A TV looks huge next to a phone or a laptop, so if your laptop can charge your phone, you might assume the TV's USB port has even more power to spare. It doesn't. When it comes to power delivery, it's not really about size. It's more of a design thing. For context, a compact GaN charger smaller than a deck of cards can deliver 65 watts or more. However, a typical USB 2.0 port gives about 2.5 watts, and even USB 3.0 only reaches roughly 4.5 watts.

And that's because each device was designed to do something specific. The TV is only a display unit. It's built to show video you feed it over HDMI or over a wireless protocol. Similarly, the USB port is there to read a flash drive or power small accessories like streaming dongles. You may even use the TV as a monitor by plugging in an HDMI cable from your laptop or using a USB-C to HDMI adapter.

Of course, if you plug a laptop or tablet into the TV's USB, you might activate the charging icon, but that's a trickle at best. Laptops need 45 to 100 watts to really charge. Most tablets draw between 15 and 45 watts. Modern smartphones typically require 18 to 20 watts for fast charging, with some flagship models needing even more. That's way more power than the TV's 2.5 to 4.5-watt limit can share. In fact, some TVs shut the USB off when they detect too much draw. which is why you might notice your device keeps getting disconnected.