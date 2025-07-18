How To Safely Test A Used USB Drive Without Compromising Your System

There is a safe way to test unknown USB drives using a secondary computer. You may use an old laptop or a cheap computer such as a Raspberry Pi and plug in the USB stick. Make sure to disconnect the device from your network to avoid potential network attacks.

If your computer abruptly powers off, chances are the drive was a USB killer that fried your device. If you don't want your old computer to turn into e-waste, you could technically pop open the USB stick to check for capacitors, but the method is not foolproof as some USB killers don't use capacitors altogether. In case the computer works fine, you should scan the USB stick with a top rated antivirus to check for malicious files containing malware.

If your device comes out clean and works as expected, chances are that the USB stick could be harmless. Nevertheless, you should not plug the USB into a personal computer, as it could still be hiding malware or payload scripts that went undetected by your antivirus. Another way to test the USB stick is to use a virtual machine or a sandbox environment. This safeguards your PC from threats like malware, spyware, and ransomware and is much safer than directly plugging the USB to a personal computer.