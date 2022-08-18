This Infamous Hacking Device Just Got An Upgrade

One of the most powerful USB-based keystroke injection devices, the USB Rubbery Ducky, has received a major upgrade that makes it even more menacing. Touted as the device that pioneered the technique of keystroke injection years ago, the latest iteration of USB Rubber Ducky introduces the improved DuckyScript 3.0 programming language with a host of dangerous new tricks in tow.

So far, the attack vector had to be attuned to the specific OS and version, but thanks to DuckyScript 3.0, the USB device can now recognize the OS details on its own and accordingly deliver the payload script. That is made possible with the latest suite of upgrades to the DuckyScript programming language, which now offers the flexibility of writing "if this, then that" type of commands. Based on the device environment, the USB Rubber Ducky will identify the system properties and deliver the right script to do its job.

The latest version of the Rubber Ducky flash drive — which costs $59.99 each — relies on a technique called Keystroke Reflection to copy sensitive data like login credentials. Developed by Hak5, this new technique does not depend on system vulnerabilities to do its job. Instead, it exploits the very system design — that is, the directional keyboard architecture that dates back to 1984. All of that happens without alerting the target computer as the flash drive remains virtually invisible to the system.