Do You Really Need Apple's USB-C Multiport Adapter? Here's What To Know
Apple might have been the last major company to switch to USB-C on its smartphones, but it also was one of the first laptop manufacturers to lean in heavily on the reversible connector. There are a lot of things we like about and mention in our review of the MacBook Air M4 — but the bare-bones port selection remains to be a problem for many. In case you've 100% transitioned over to the USB-C lifestyle — and we're talking monitors, external storage, and peripherals that are powered by the new connector — you might just make do with what modern Macs offer. For everyone else still rocking HDMI-powered displays and accessories that connect via the Type-A port, shopping for dongles is more of a necessity than a splurge.
Apple sells its own solution that connects to a USB-C port on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad and extends it with the ability to connect to an HDMI display and a USB-A accessory, and enable pass-through charging via USB-C. The adapter retails at $69 and can be picked up through Amazon or Apple's own store — but is it worth the price, and does it deliver on additional functionality that cheaper alternatives don't? The short answer is no, and you can save a considerable amount of money to accomplish all that the Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter offers, or pay a similar price for a beefier dongle to get far more functionality out of your Mac's USB-C port.
Finding the right USB-C dongle for your Mac
The official USB-C multiport adapter that Apple sells lets you connect an external display to compatible Macs, iPhones, and iPads. Depending on your device, you will be able to output a video feed at up to 4K 60Hz. You can then use the other USB-A port on the adapter to hook up an external keyboard or mouse, and plug in a USB-C charging cable to supply your device with power at the same time.
Though the adapter delivers on the few features it advertises, you can utilize the Thunderbolt ports on most new Macs even better by hooking one up with one of the many high-rated docking stations. Granted, these hubs are considerably more expensive than Apple's adapter, but they give you a host of connectivity options, including a bunch of USB-A ports, Ethernet, SD card slots, and more.
If all you need is a reliable and portable dongle that lets you connect a display and a few peripherals, there are far more realistic (and affordable) options. A popular recommendation is the Ugreen Revodok Pro. It retails at just $19.99 and comes with a total of four USB 3.2 ports (two USB-A and two USB-C), one HDMI out, and a USB-C pass-through port capable of handling up to 100W Power Delivery. Like Apple's multiport adapter, the Revodok can be hooked up to a MacBook, iPhone, or any device that supports a video signal output through its USB-C port.
Things to look out for when buying a USB-C adapter
Though you can try your luck with any of the generic USB-C adapters available, it's best to stick with ones that have good customer reviews. A low-quality adapter may not be enough to facilitate a 4K connection, or may provide lackluster speeds over USB. You will also need to go through the specifications on the adapter's product page or listing to ensure it supports the display resolution and refresh rate you're looking for.
Quite a few of the affordable multiport adapters skip out on the USB PD feature, in which case you will have to rely on the other USB-C port, if unoccupied, on your Mac to charge it. This might not be a huge dealbreaker to some, especially if you prefer the MagSafe connection on newer Macs for charging. The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is another popular pick, with over 12,000 ratings on Amazon. For a price tag of $24.99, it still undercuts Apple's multiport adapter by a considerable margin and expands the port selection. It does support HDMI output, but only up to 4K 30Hz.