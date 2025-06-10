Do You Really Need Apple's USB-C Multiport Adapter? Here's What To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple might have been the last major company to switch to USB-C on its smartphones, but it also was one of the first laptop manufacturers to lean in heavily on the reversible connector. There are a lot of things we like about and mention in our review of the MacBook Air M4 — but the bare-bones port selection remains to be a problem for many. In case you've 100% transitioned over to the USB-C lifestyle — and we're talking monitors, external storage, and peripherals that are powered by the new connector — you might just make do with what modern Macs offer. For everyone else still rocking HDMI-powered displays and accessories that connect via the Type-A port, shopping for dongles is more of a necessity than a splurge.

Apple sells its own solution that connects to a USB-C port on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad and extends it with the ability to connect to an HDMI display and a USB-A accessory, and enable pass-through charging via USB-C. The adapter retails at $69 and can be picked up through Amazon or Apple's own store — but is it worth the price, and does it deliver on additional functionality that cheaper alternatives don't? The short answer is no, and you can save a considerable amount of money to accomplish all that the Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter offers, or pay a similar price for a beefier dongle to get far more functionality out of your Mac's USB-C port.