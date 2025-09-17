13 Car Brands With The Best Resale Value

For almost all car buyers, driving off the lot is the first big hit to their wallet because depreciation is immediate. On average, a new vehicle loses around 20% of its value in the first year and more than 40% within five. That's always tough to swallow. But not all brands are created equal when it comes to holding onto their worth. Some cars practically evaporate in value, while others manage to stay surprisingly strong in the used market.

The difference comes down to mostly three factors: reliability, demand, and brand reputation. Vehicles with proven durability, broad buyer appeal, and strong track records for low-cost ownership consistently command higher resale prices. That's why brands like Toyota, with its bulletproof Tacoma and 4Runner, and Honda, with the ever-reliable Civic and CR-V, are resale champs. On the flip side, luxury sedans and niche brands often sink more quickly, with models from Jaguar and Maserati plummeting in value as maintenance costs and limited demand catch up.

For those thinking long-term, picking a brand with strong resale value can save thousands when it's time to trade in or sell. With that in mind, we've rounded up the 13 car brands that deliver the best resale value overall, and the reasons why they consistently rise to the top.