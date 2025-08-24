5 Subaru Models To Consider If You're Looking For A Used Car

Subaru's 2025 model range has plenty to offer buyers, but anyone with a tighter budget will also find plenty to like in the brand's recent back catalog. Used cars can offer better value for money than buying new — although it's worth avoiding the most common used car buying mistakes — and in Subaru's case, they're in plentiful supply. The brand sells a range of models from sports cars to family-hauling SUVs, although some of its lineup perform better against the competition than others.

While most of the brand's models have their own fans, we think these five stand out from the crowd as being particularly worth considering if you're looking for a used car. SlashGear's review team has put each one to the test, evaluating not only each car's road handling and performance but also comparing its infotainment and safety features to those of other cars in their respective segments. As well as getting the green light from our review team, these used Subarus are also backed up by good reliability ratings from leading industry sources.