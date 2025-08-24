5 Subaru Models To Consider If You're Looking For A Used Car
Subaru's 2025 model range has plenty to offer buyers, but anyone with a tighter budget will also find plenty to like in the brand's recent back catalog. Used cars can offer better value for money than buying new — although it's worth avoiding the most common used car buying mistakes — and in Subaru's case, they're in plentiful supply. The brand sells a range of models from sports cars to family-hauling SUVs, although some of its lineup perform better against the competition than others.
While most of the brand's models have their own fans, we think these five stand out from the crowd as being particularly worth considering if you're looking for a used car. SlashGear's review team has put each one to the test, evaluating not only each car's road handling and performance but also comparing its infotainment and safety features to those of other cars in their respective segments. As well as getting the green light from our review team, these used Subarus are also backed up by good reliability ratings from leading industry sources.
Subaru Outback (2019-2025)
Subaru recently launched an all-new generation of the Outback for the 2026 model year, but the previous generation Outback is still well worth considering as a used pick. We reviewed the Outback in 2023 and found its capability both on and off the road to be up to the Subaru standard earned by older models, with the added bonus of newer infotainment and competitive efficiency figures.
The infotainment system certainly isn't the best on the market, with a slightly laggy touchscreen and a complex array of menus, but that's a relatively minor frustration. The 2.5-liter 182-horsepower engine of our test vehicle also didn't make for a particularly exciting driving experience, although an optional turbocharged 2.4-liter 260-horsepower engine is available in certain trims.
The Outback's appeal comes down primarily to its unique spot in the car market. There aren't many other cars that match the Subaru's mix of interior space, all-terrain capability, and looks, the latter of which were revised for the 2023 model year. The few competitors it does have are mostly from premium brands, and so will cost significantly more to buy. That category-of-one status alone makes it worth considering, so its positive reliability ratings are simply a bonus.
Subaru Impreza (2024-Present)
Amid declining sales for virtually anything that isn't an SUV, Subaru reduced the number of Impreza variants available when it revamped the car for the 2026 model year. However, the 2024 Impreza's appeal was in no way diminished. In fact, we thought it was just as appealing as ever as a cheap, all-wheel drive alternative to leading models from Honda and Toyota. It's impressively roomy given its compact size, and we thought the material quality throughout its cabin was solid.
The Impreza is available only in hatchback form from 2024 onwards, with the previously available sedan variant being discontinued. A choice of two engines is offered, with the more powerful of the two being a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter engine. It's mated to a CVT and sends power to the ground via Subaru's signature all-wheel drive system.
As well as being affordable and capable, the Impreza should be reliable for anyone looking for a cheap workhorse daily driver. J.D. Power gave the 2024 model year car a "Great" rating for reliability, and remains equally bullish about the 2025 model.
Subaru WRX STI (2015-2021)
Subaru no longer offers the WRX STI, but it's arguably still the quintessential Subaru model in the eyes of some enthusiasts. The most recent generation debuted for the 2015 model year and was discontinued after the 2021 model year due to its inability to meet emissions standards. Even before then, the WRX STI had become a car that only really appealed to Subaru fans, since its lack of on-road refinement and basic cabin meant that few could justify its not-insignificant price point. However, now that the oldest examples of the car have been on the road for a decade, its price point is no longer the stumbling block that it once was.
We drove the WRX STI back in 2016 and confirmed that, while on paper it wasn't particularly competitive against its rivals, it still had that proper Subaru rally car feeling that fans of the brand look for. Its all-terrain capabilities put any other car in its price bracket to shame, and yet it was still technically roomy enough to haul a small family for everyday driving duties. They might not find it a particularly comfortable experience, though, and the cabin's infotainment and convenience features seemed dated even back when we reviewed the car. Its reliability is also more of a mixed bag than most of the other models here, but again, brand fans looking for a rally-ready daily driver won't mind the compromise.
Subaru Crosstrek (2024-present)
If the Impreza feels a bit too low-slung, then the related, higher-riding Crosstrek might be worth considering as an alternative. Much like the Impreza, the Crosstrek was revised for 2024, although the changes are evolutionary rather than revolutionary. Top trims benefit from a 2.5-liter engine making 182 horsepower, while lower trims make do with a 152-horsepower 2.0-liter unit. Neither is particularly noteworthy, but we thought both were adequate for everyday driving duties.
Like most Subarus, the Crosstrek's appeal can be put down to its all-terrain and all-weather capability as much as anything else. Its high reliability is also a bonus, as are the Crosstrek's list prices. Those prices will only decrease as the latest generation of the crossover ages, but even from the dealership, they're still in affordable territory. Buyers looking for a clean used example shouldn't be short of inventory to pick through either, as Subaru sold over 180,000 examples of the Crosstrek in 2024.
Subaru BRZ (2022-present)
Aside from the Miata and the BRZ's twin, the Toyota GR86, there aren't really many other cars out there that effectively combine usability and a proper sports car experience with such an affordable price tag. We tested the BRZ shortly after the launch of the current generation and praised the car's improved power, sharp handling, and the continued presence of a manual transmission. The changes made what was already an excellent, affordable sports car even better, although there were inevitably some limitations.
Despite technically having four seats, our reviewer felt that they were far too small even for children, making the BRZ in effect a two-seater. Subaru's standard infotainment tech also made an appearance, and we weren't really a fan of it, but other than that, there was little to dislike about the BRZ. It was affordable when it was new, and used examples can be picked up for even less. While its reliability score is decent rather than impressive, it's still strong enough that we wouldn't hesitate to pick the BRZ as a daily driver if space and practicality were not considerations.
How we picked these Subaru models
Subaru's model range is a varied one, and so picking a range of used models that covered as much of that variety as possible was a key consideration when compiling this roundup. In order to qualify for inclusion, a used model had to have been reviewed at least once by SlashGear's review team during the production run of the model generation. We focused on models that our review team highlighted as being fun, practical, capable, or ideally a mix of all three.
Reliability is also a key consideration for any used car buyer, and so to qualify as a top pick, each of our positively reviewed Subaru models also had to be backed up by positive reliability ratings from an industry source such as J.D. Power or Consumer Reports.
These reliability ratings only apply on a model year basis, and don't necessarily reflect the expected reliability of every given example of a used car. As such, it's always worth examining a particular car's history and service records to ensure it has been maintained properly, even if the model is considered reliable overall.