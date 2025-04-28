5 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Used Car

When money's tight but you need a new car, it's natural to consider buying one used. While used cars aren't getting cheaper, when compared to the price of a new car you can often walk away with substantial savings. According to Edmunds, in the third quarter of 2024, the average price difference between new and used vehicles was $20,365. If you're shopping on a budget, that just can't be ignored.

But as attractive as these savings are, most of us have heard horror stories about buying used cars. Whether these tales are exaggerated or really happened doesn't matter much; what we know is that we must take precautions to avoid costly mistakes.

From the first online search to the final handshake, buying a used car is full of potential pitfalls. Once your search is underway, you'll want to understand concepts like whether age or mileage is more important when buying a used car, and how to spot signs of wear and tear that could point to future trouble. Buying a car, whether new or used, is a big investment, and you don't want to regret your choice down the road. That's why it's so important to know what mistakes to avoid when shopping for a used car.

