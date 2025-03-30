5 Red Flags You Can't Ignore On A Carfax Report When Buying A Car

Title problems are among the worst, as they can affect everything from the car's safety and reliability to its resale value and even your ability to insure, register, or finance it. There are several different types of car titles which vary from state to state, but you want to especially watch out for salvage, rebuilt, and flood damage brandings. A salvage title means the vehicle was declared a total loss by an insurance company after an accident, flood, or other major damage. The DMV typically assigns this title after an insurance company determines that the cost of repairing the damage is more than the car is worth.

A rebuilt title appears when a salvaged vehicle has been repaired and inspected to verify that it's roadworthy again. Some rebuilt cars are restored with care by professionals, while others get patched up just enough to pass inspection. It's hard to tell which you're getting unless you have access to the car's complete repair history.

Water or flood damage titles are especially troubling. A car might look fine at first, but water can cause long-term problems that aren't immediately visible. Electrical parts can corrode. Mold can grow in hidden areas. Metal can rust. Rubber seals, gaskets, and bushings can rot. Soon, the car just starts falling apart.

Then there's title washing, a deceptive practice where sellers move a car to a different state to clean up the title. Because not all states use the same rules for title branding, this loophole sometimes allows a car with a branded title in one place to get a clean one somewhere else. Before buying any used car, take a close look at the title and check it against the Carfax report. If anything seems fishy or unclear, it's worth walking away.

