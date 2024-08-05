8 Types Of Car Titles You Should Be Aware Of And What They Mean

A car title is an important part of car ownership. It's easy to overlook this detail when you're focused on finding the right car with the perfect price and mileage. But if you fail to inspect the car title, you could face some serious issues down the road.

That's mostly because the car title is a legal document that serves as proof of ownership and also contains essential information about the car's condition, its history, and any issues it might have had in the past. When it comes down to it, there are different types of titles, and each one has its own implications. When you understand what each title means, you will be in a position to make a more informed decision, avoid costly mistakes, negotiate better deals, and ensure you get the best value for your money.

There are probably more different types of titles than you may have realized. Here are the ones you should watch for, and what each one of them means.