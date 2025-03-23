What's A Salvage Title, And Should You Buy A Car With One?

Something nobody tells you when you go to buy your first car is that it's never quite as simple as rolling one off the lot, especially if you're buying used cars with some history. You never know exactly what a used car has been through beyond what a seller is willing to tell you, and that might not always be the full story. However, there is one piece of documentation that can give you a very good idea of what a car has been through and whether or not you should buy it: a salvage title.

A salvage title is a special kind of vehicle document that, in the simplest possible terms, indicates the car in question has little-to-no value. If you're looking for a bargain on a used vehicle, discovering a car with such a document could feel like a major victory. After all, if the car's nearly worthless, surely it'd be dirt cheap! However, a car doesn't get a salvage title just because it's cheap. It has it for a reason, and in many cases, it's a bad reason — one that you won't want to pay to put up with.